Final Fantasy VII Remake review

Final Fantasy VII is back, and on April 10, you can play what is certainly one of the most anticipated titles of 2020. Final Fantasy VII Remake is not just a simple remake, or – it’s a story born of much of the same time at Square Enix (the editor behind), when it was launched almost 30 years ago in 1997.

And for the remake, VII is divided into several parts. The first installment, which is exclusive to the Playstation 4, can be pre-ordered for $ 59.99. By doing this, you can pre-download the game and be ready to play on April 10.

We spent a weekend with the VII Remake and here is our quick shot: the graphics are awesome, the updated takeover makes it an engaging RPG, and the story is always the one that appeals to you. Let’s dive further into the world of Final Fantasy VII and finally, the city of Midgar.

Know your characters and your story

You’ll start the game by taking control of Cloud – officially Cloud Strife, a mercenary who wears a massive sword and can inflict massive attacks on enemies – wiping out enemies and ultimately entering a power plant reactor.

The main thing to know with the Remake of Final Fantasy VII is that you face the evil Shinra Electric Power Company. An immediate feeling of worry probably comes with this name as it seems to be a front for something bigger – we don’t give too much away here. The power company uses the planet’s natural resources, essentially stealing everything that is left. This resource is called Mako, and it is safe to say that Shinra uses a lot. It powers the reactors and, in turn, powers the city of Midgar.

You will see elements of the city in the opening scenes. In fact, the opening could even deceive the uninformed who enter this title with a clean slate. You will see what looks like a normal city, but as you walk the streets and through a bustling metropolis, you will begin to notice that the infrastructure is massive and greedy.

For example, one of the main reactors of the Shinra Electric Power Company is located in the heart of the city and permanently extinguishes chemicals that cannot be good for the environment. There are strange parallels here with the current state of the Earth, particularly from an environmental point of view. But we are moving away on this point.

Cloud works with a resistance group determined to disrupt Shinra and try to dismantle the company. They dislike the tactics the company uses or the negative effects it has on the planet, and of course on the city of Midgar. Barret, the leader of this group is tall, strong and has an attitude in front of you. One of his arms is a cannon, and he is dressed like a committed resistance member.

It’s a lot to know, but the story takes place Remake of Final Fantasy VII are presented fairly clearly. You will get the full bottom and have an understanding after you finish the first chapter. It was a stormy evening and one that attracted us fairly quickly.

As we said in our Animal Crossing New Horizons review, video games are a great escape. There is a lot going on in our real world right now, and it can be difficult to turn away from it. Final Fantasy VII is in the same bucket with an engaging story and leaves you wanting more.

Controls

So yes, this is an RPG, or role-playing game, which takes you through a main story with several other stories and characters intertwined. It is well orchestrated, but what is a good video game with an engaging story, without decent controls?

Well when Final Fantasy VII Launched for the first time in 1997, it was a naturally different terrain configuration. It was one of the first RPGs with full motion, cut scenes and great graphics (for the time), but it also used more medium controls. For this reinvention, it works in real time with a default RPG style. This will cause you to break buttons on your controller.

Similar to how history fills you up, you will get used to it as you take control of the Cloud. In fact, there is a sidebar that will appear on the right to provide small descriptions of each attack. For starters, you will have a main attack with the massive Cloud sword. You can stab, slice, go up and jump with an ultimate strike. It’s pretty cool and there is great feedback through the control. This way you can see it on the screen, feel it with a press and finally see if you hit or miss with the haptics inside the controller.

In addition, with this new real-time system in both easy and difficult game modes, you will be able to apply points, change attacks and even coordinate power-ups. All of this is housed in a small widget box at the bottom left of the screen. You can select your character to change combat mode, heal with potions and launch special attacks. Even cooler, you can control other characters —- either by switching to them or by ordering their attacks. It adds an impressive layer of strategy to the title and makes you think of the overall struggle. Do you keep yourself as the main attack, while you order the other fighters to serve as a distraction? The choice is yours.

You’ll gather it all when you navigate facilities, walk the streets, and ultimately face a boss. A lot of Remake of Final Fantasy VII built for you to have to defeat a big enemy or a big boss.

You will start by entering a space, crossing certain layers of doors or security, fighting a single enemy or certain groups, then ending up with a bigger and more powerful one. These enemies range from security officers to mercenaries and even giant robots with lasers and massive tails that can inflict a large amount of damage.

It sounds like a real action role-playing game, and it eliminates the need for a newcomer to understand classic reality-based gameplay. You have the power to make Cloud strike at the same time in all the ways you’ve unlocked, because Barret is game-controlled and makes its way by destroying the big robots. It is up to the standards of a 2020 game. This is the experience you will get with easy and difficult modes in the remake.

But there is also a classic mode that aims to rethink the original orders for the 1997 title. We are not the biggest fans of it, but it allows more interested parties to play the title.

The visuals are quite amazing

the Remake of Final Fantasy VII offers breathtaking and immersive visuals.

The opening scene takes you through a desert landscape and into the current Midgar. You start by seeing normal streets full of kids on bikes, infrastructure under repair, and commuters going to various locations. He then panes to show you what Shinra has done, and it’s really like a show and telling. You see a beautiful city, but then realize that it is in the background and surrounded by huge power reactors. It makes you wonder why this is happening? Is it good for the planet? And we can surely help stop this, right? And you will certainly be pleasantly happy.

You are thrown from this opening into the action of Remake of Final Fantasy VII. There is no loading screen, which is always a big hit for any video game, especially one of this caliber and size. Our download arrived at over 85 GB. It is not at all the size. We really need to hand it over to Square Enix to pay attention to details. The loading screens distract the gameplay. And in Final Fantasy, you won’t want to get away from the action, so a lot of the following details and scenes are rendered in the background. That way you can go from sneaking into a factory to open the next set of doors via a cut scene. You are never excluded from the main gameplay.

And it remains immersive throughout history. You’ll see it day and night, outside and inside and much more. Midgar is a bustling city and you can see it to its fullest. However, seeing the rest of the Final Fantasy VII worlds and locations will take some time. This is just part 1 of what SquareEnix calls the Final Fantasy VII Remake Project and it only focuses on Midgar, so we’ll have to wait (hopefully not another 30 years) for the next installment.

Conclusion

Remake of Final Fantasy VII has a lot to live for. It has to appease original players and fans, bring new players into the franchise, and deliver a fascinating experience that is worth $ 59.99 for anyone who chooses to play. Fortunately, this is what you can see for yourself by playing the demo. We think you are going to dig this all the more since the story itself can prove to be an escape from what we endure.

At $ 59.99, you get a massive game that will give you hours and hours of fun. Besides, don’t you want to see what Shinra is doing?

Note: The above prices reflect the prices indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.