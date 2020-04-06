Fauci: US struggles to control coronavirus, says otherwise would be wrong

“Are you saying, doctor, despite the deaths we can see, that mitigation works and that you have this epidemic under control?” Asked Margaret Brennan of CBS in Fauci.

“I will not say that we have it under control, Margaret. It would be a false statement. We are having trouble controlling it, and that is the problem at hand,” replied Fauci.

He continued: “What is important is that what you see is an increase in new cases, which then start to flatten. But the end result of that, you don’t see it for days or weeks.”

Fauci said it was crucial that the coronavirus was “globally under control”, otherwise it could become a seasonal problem. He also said that efforts to obtain a vaccine and the start of clinical trials would hopefully mean that the United States would be better prepared in the event of a resurgence of the virus.

Fauci’s comments followed a warning from officials the day before that the next two weeks will be crucial in fighting the spread of the disease.

“The next two weeks are extraordinarily important,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator at the White House, during a task force briefing on Saturday. “Now is the time not to go to the grocery store, not to go to the pharmacy, but to do everything you can to keep your family and friends safe, and that means everyone distances himself and washes his hands. “

President Donald Trump at this briefing warned of “many deaths” in the coming weeks – a sober statement that departs from his previous approach to the virus and his desire to reopen the country to normal activity.

The president sought to predict that his administration had mastered the crisis in recent weeks, including during a briefing at the White House in mid-March.

“It is a very contagious virus. It is incredible. But it is something that we have a lot of control over,” he said during the briefing. At the time, the number of American cases had just exceeded 3000.

Fauci also said at the time that the virus was not under control, saying at the same March briefing that “the worst is yet to come”.

As of Sunday morning, there were at least 312,000 known cases of the new coronavirus in the United States, and more than 8,500 people had died, according to a count of researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

