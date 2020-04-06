Esper orders individuals on Defense property to wear “cloth face covers” when they cannot practice social distancing

In a note sent to Defense Department staff and obtained by CNN, Esper said that individuals should wear cloth face covers “when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public spaces or centers “, effective immediately. The memo indicated that the directive would not apply to the personal residence of a member of the military at a military installation.

The directive applies to all military personnel, contractors to the department, civilian employees to the department, family members and “all others on DoD property, facilities and installations”.

“Exceptions to this requirement may be approved by local commanders or supervisors and then submitted to the chain of command for situational awareness. Security checkpoints may require lowering covers to verify identification”, indicates the memo.

CNN reported Sunday earlier that some Pentagon employees received emails from their office administrators over the weekend urging them to come to work on Monday with at least one covering face to prevent the spread of coronavirus , according to an official who received one of the messages.

President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration was recommending that Americans wear “non-medical cloth” face covers, a reversal of previous guidelines which suggested that masks were not necessary for people who were not sick. The Chair noted that the recommendations were voluntary and that he would not participate. Esper said in an interview with ABC earlier Sunday that the military wanted to “take all necessary measures to protect our troops”, but that following national guidelines on social distancing is not possible for troops in some places , like submarines or tanks. “But we must provide them with all the advice they need to adjust it according to their situation, situation or mission,” he said. The Pentagon made a number of adjustments during the pandemic, including adopting “dramatic mitigation measures to protect the military, civilian employees, contractors and their families from the coronavirus.” Last week, the military announced the death of the first American soldier of the new coronavirus, and the total number of cases involving the Department of Defense exceeded 1,000 that day. Among the cases faced by the military, more than 100 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for the virus on Saturday, according to the Navy. Concerns about the spread of the pandemic have prompted the U.S. Marine Corps to temporarily suspend basic training for 50% of its new recruits on Monday, and the Pentagon is increasingly preparing for the possibility of larger epidemics in strength than originally planned. CNN reported earlier this month that the US military was suspending “essential non-mission-related duties”, including non-critical training of units on the ground and fitness training involving large numbers of soldiers , according to an internal military directive obtained by CNN. This story has been updated to include directives from Defense Secretary Mark Esper to employees of Defense.

CNN’s Ryan Browne, Paul LeBlanc and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

