Eric Dickerson fails in quest to change Rams’ new “penis” logo

Upon further examination, the new Rams logo will remain in place, even after their Hall of Fame wearer has declared it to look like a penis.

Eric Dickerson tried to be the voice of the fans and speak to the franchise about the modification of his new set of logos that came out last month to ring in his move to Los Angeles. Former Ram and the organization’s current vice president of business development announced on Sunday that he was unlucky.

“I spoke with the Rams front office on behalf of our big fans and former players. Unfortunately, the front office is fixed on their new logos, ”wrote Dickerson. in a tweet. “I made our feelings clear … why change the best NFL logo?

“When I was drafted by the Rams in 1983, my dream came true to play professional football for the best city and the best fans. I couldn’t wait to put on my Rams uniform and helmet… the best looking uniform / helmet in the NFL! I felt connected to the great legends of the Rams like Deacon Jones and Jack Youngblood. My vision was to connect our past, present and future players with our iconic logo. This logo is very important for our former players and fans. “

But Dickerson’s efforts were not enough to force another change.

The new Rams logos immediately met with fan outrage. Many thought that the main logo showing “LA” with a ram’s horn coming out of “A” looked too much like “LAC” – the Los Angeles Chargers, their roommates at the new SoFi Stadium. Other concerns were more graphic.

“Someone said it looked like a penis; he did it, “said Dickerson the Los Angeles Times. “That says it all. That should be enough for the Rams to say that we screwed up. We will keep what we have. “

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff read nasty tweets about the new logos in a video posted to Twitter, but they didn’t include the one Dickerson mentioned.

“While it may not always be the easiest to hear, we appreciate the comment you provided on the logo and colors,” Demoff wrote in a tweet. “We are excited about the future of our team, our brand and our stadium, but we recognize that we can always improve through feedback and commitment and appreciate your passion.”