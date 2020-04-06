Ecuador orders cardboard coffins for coronavirus victims on the street

Ecuador hastily orders thousands of cardboard coffins to try to cope with victims of the coronavirus, otherwise left to rot in the street, officials said.

The country’s second city, Guayaquil, has started to obtain a donation of 2,000 pressed cardboard coffins local producers – and order more to help submerged local cemeteries, says Agence France-Presse.

The port city of over 2 million people is also getting refrigerated trailers to help store the city’s currently overwhelming hospitals – along with the President of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, who also plans a “special camp” to bury the 3 500 he feared dying in the pandemic, AFP said.

He follows disturbing images of bodies left lying on the street, as well as disturbing reports of residents imprisoned in houses for days with the corpses of their loved ones.

“It’s so they can meet the demand,” a city council spokesperson told AFP about the cardboard coffins. “There are no coffins in the city or they are extremely expensive.”

Although they are only cardboard, they “will be of great help in providing a dignified burial to those who died during this health emergency,” the mayor’s office wrote on Twitter. A telephone number has been provided for people who needed to have their corpses removed from their homes.

Even the mayor of Guayaquil, mayor Cynthia Viteri, is among the infected. Viteri – one of those who angrily attacked the government for corpses left on the street – at refrigerated containers ordered in public hospitals to keep the bodies until the graves are prepared.

Ecuador – the most affected country in Latin America – had registered 180 deaths from contagion and 3,646 confirmed infections Monday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

But President Moreno admits that the actual death toll is much higher – claiming that authorities were collecting more than 100 bodies a day. “The reality always exceeds the number of tests and the speed with which we can act,” said Moreno in television comments. “We are building a special camp for the dead,” he said.

With post wires