Drew McIntyre must now save WWE main stage

Drew McIntyre fulfilled the prophecy of “The Chosen One”. He must now become the savior of the WWE main event.

It wasn’t Day 2 of Fan Center Performance Center WrestleMania 36 without fans in Orlando, Florida on Sunday as the third Claymore Kick – after eliminating three F5s – finally eliminated WWE champion Brock Lesnar. The moment – which really missed the crowd – completes McIntyre’s 11-year journey to his first world title in WWE.

The match itself was a better, higher impact version of the previous day’s Braun Strowman-Goldberg, as Day 2 gave us a lot of good stories, but inconsistent action.

The WWE title match also revealed a problem that WWE had at the top of the list – especially after eliminating Kofi Kingston. The best wrestlers in society are not their best champions and it seems that the two belts have cycled between Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Seth Rollins and Lesnar for the most part with AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt mixed. McIntyre is a fresh and friendly face. It’s up to him to run with the opportunity and break the stagnation.

The Firefly FunHouse match between John Cena and Wyatt did just that. It was the opposite of the day 1 boneyard match, providing a lighter and weirder type of entertainment. Cena’s match was a bad dream with Wyatt, like Mister Rogers, while the twisted puppeteer made him face his biggest fears and failures. Wyatt even launched a “You can watch but you can’t touch the line” from the start of Cena’s breakup with Nikki Bella.

We saw Cena appear in his “Prototype” gear from the era of merciless aggression in which he almost got fired and his doctor’s jersey from the Thuganomics Yankees. A sketch was a WCW Nitro flashback where Wyatt was Eric Bischoff and Cena joined the NWO in a Hollywood Hogan heel ride that never was for the movie star. Wyatt – who even donned his Wyatt family gear at one point – taunted Cena throughout and made reference to his loss to Cena at WrestleMania 30.

Wyatt – finally like The Fiend – used the mandible claw to make Cena disappear and gain the victory. He defeated “the most over-typed, overvalued and over-privileged WWE superstar” – bringing back Cena’s own promotional words and haunting him.

The icing on the cake was the puppet Devil Vince McMahon of FunHouse, who commented and pronounced McMahonism “This is such good s – t” during the match. It was good to see that WWE didn’t take itself too seriously and well done to Cena and Wyatt for putting it together. It’s the type of creativity that can make Wyatt’s character special.

As creative as this segment is, it’s hard to say the same about Edge and Randy Orton’s 36-minute Last Man Standing match in every inch of the Performance Center.

It started with an RKO after Orton pretended to be a cameraman and then wanted to play WWE 2K20 where there was a lot of interesting stuff, but nothing really interesting happened with it. Advertisers Tom Philips and Bryon Saxton did little to make the shots more believable and slimy.

Still, Edge looked great – even jumping off scaffolding on Orton. He was almost in tears of conflict before standing on top of a WWE truck and delivering the identical chair blow to the head of the viper who sparked this quarrel. Edge will get a lot more changes and benefit from being in the ring.

The best traditional clash of the night was the opening between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. Flair continues to be the golden girl and is again at the top of NXT. The Wednesday night war with All Elite Wrestling became more interesting with the queen’s return to the brand in black and gold.

She beat Ripley with the Figure Eight in a very comfortable classic contest that would have played even better with a crowd. Ripley dominated the first portion before Flair could turn things around by working on the left knee of the female champion NXT. Ripley did its best to sell it while making impressive power moves.

She finally had to give in to Flair, who has a lot of new challengers waiting for her in NXT – Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Mia Yim, or perhaps revenge for Bianca Belair. Apart from his own revenge, Ripley has a less clear path to follow.

While there is a lot to wait, WWE built Ripley and Shayna Baszler from NXT for this WrestleMania and the two lost. So much for being on the main list. The women who won WrestleMania 36 were Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Alexa Bliss as part of a team with Nikki Cross. Do these names sound familiar to you?

SmackDown’s five-game women’s league game did the right thing. It started to question and mystify the friendship of Bayley and Sasha Banks. At least WWE didn’t have Banks and Bayley in the latter two. The champion inadvertently knocked over The Boss and caused her to be hit with a female right from Lacey Evans and to be eliminated. The banks returned to strike Evans with a dagger in the back to secure his friend’s victory. But the look on his face showed that there were cracks in their bond as Banks tried to win the only WWE championship he had missed.

WWE gold has never slipped through host Rob Gronkowski’s fingers. The former New England Patriots stretch jumped from a small balcony into the crowd of wrestlers chasing Mojo Rawley. It was Gronkowski who won 1-2-3 on his friend to become champion 24/7. This has a chance to be fun and bring out the best in Gronk.

WrestleMania should be two days from here. Everything was so much easier to digest and enjoy. Congratulations to WWE for giving us two entertaining nights when we really need it with everything else apparently stopped by the coronavirus.

Other matches

Otis on Dolph Ziggler

WWE kept it simple and delivered the moment we wanted. Sonya Deville struck Otis down, Mandy Rose appears, hits Deville and then hits Ziggler so that Otis gets the opening to earn the pin and win. He picks it up, Rose kisses her and everyone leaves happy. Hopefully Heavy Machinery will get a boost and Rose and Deville will have a significant singles feud.

The Street Profits on Angel Garza and Austin Theory to keep the Raw Tag Team Championships

These teams did their best with a short period of time. The jump of Mount Ford from the top rope broke a pin and ensured that the champions were retained. The most memorable moment followed. Belair came to the aid of her husband and Angelo Dawkins as they were beaten after the game for his time at WrestleMania.

Aleister Black on Bobby Lashley with Lana

It was less unnecessary than expected. It was good to see Black being rocked by someone as powerful as Lashley after so many gross squash matches. We also got to see some tension between Lana and Lashley after his wife told him to launch Black. It turned into a kick from Black Mass to end the match.

Liv Morgan on Natalya (kick-off)

Morgan gets a “CV builder” victory over Natalya in a match better suited to a performance center workout than WrestleMania. Morgan has a long way to go, but you have to start somewhere.

Biggest winner of Night 2: Drew McIntyre (Total: Drew McIntyre)

Biggest loser of night 2: Women’s division outside the four riders (Total: women NXT)

Best night match 2: Rhea Ripley against Charlotte Flair, NXT women’s championship (general classification: Undertaker against AJ Styles, Boneyard match)

Predictions: 7-2 (13-5 in total)

Night 2 Grade: B + (Global A-)