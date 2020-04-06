Dr. Anthony Fauci said he tested negative for coronavirus on Saturday

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he tested negative for coronavirus on Saturday

“There are many reasons. One of them is, in fact, the main reason to wear a face mask is to protect yourself from infection,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci at a conference on Sunday. release with the White House coronavirus. intervention force. “I passed my test yesterday and it’s negative.”

Fauci’s comment comes after Trump announced last week that he had tested negative for coronavirus a second time, highlighting the unique challenge facing the White House as officials struggle to both contain the virus and take steps to avoid spreading it among the executive and the task force .
Fauci, which is part of the working groupwarned the Americans in an interview with CBS earlier Sunday that “it’s going to be a bad week” ahead because there is an escalation of cases, but that “within a week or so”, the number of cases should start to flatten.

“Are you saying, doctor, despite the deaths we can see, that mitigation works and that you have this epidemic under control?” Asked Margaret Brennan of CBS in Fauci.

“I will not say that we have it under control, Margaret. It would be a false statement. We are having trouble controlling it, and that is the problem at hand,” replied Fauci.

Acknowledging Trump’s earlier comments about “starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel” of the epidemic and recent reports that the coming weeks would be bleak, Fauci also said during the Sunday briefing that the difference between the two characterizations “appears to be inherently contradictory, but it really isn’t.”

“If we start now to see a flattening or stabilization of the cases, what you hear about the potential light at the end of the tunnel doesn’t take away from the fact that tomorrow or the next day will look really bad,” Fauci said. for follow-up. “So we have to make sure that we realize we are still talking about a two and a half week lag.”

“It really is not incompatible with what we are saying,” he said.

Fauci also reiterated experts’ calls for the public to continue to use basic strategies to prevent the spread of the virus, saying “the only tool, but the best we have is mitigation.”

“So if we really want to make sure that we don’t have those kinds of rebounds that worry us, it’s mitigation, mitigation, mitigation,” he added.

CNN’s Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

