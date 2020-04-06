Dow jumps 1,082 points as coronavirus deaths slow in hot spots

Shares jumped Monday amid signs that the coronavirus crisis is easing in some hard-hit places, even as US officials have warned of a brutal week ahead.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 1,082.97 points, or 5.1 to 4.4%, at the start of the session, the number of deaths from viruses having seemed to slow in Italy, France, Spain and New York, which reported a daily drop in deaths Sunday. The blue chip index fell 360 points on Friday to close last week in the red.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 4.9% and 4.6%, respectively, after the opening bell, hopes of reducing the pandemic had lifted European and Asian stocks.

But the jump could be short-lived given that the worst is yet to come in the United States, the global epicenter of the epidemic.

President Trump has said he expects “a lot of deaths” this weekend over the next two weeks as the height of the crisis approaches.

“Investors want the market to bottom, but I’m not sure they will weather the storm ahead easily and their nerves will likely be put to the test,” said Craig Erlam, senior currency analyst at OANDA, in an article. comment.

The resumption of inventories was accompanied by a drop in oil prices after Russia and Saudi Arabia postponed a scheduled meeting on an agreement to cut oil production from Monday to Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 4.5% to $ 27.06 a barrel at 9:18 a.m. Prices soared last week in hopes of ending the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Investors have had to contend with more and more bad news over the past few weeks about the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, such as the record increase in unemployment claims in the United States in late March. Markets are likely to remain turbulent as foreclosure measures to stem the spread of the virus essentially keep the economy closed, experts say.

“The stock market is expected to be volatile in the coming weeks as economic data depicts a collapsing economy that will not improve until the switch is from” off “to” on “, Jim Paulsen, Chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, wrote in a note on Monday.

But hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman changed his mind about the crisis on Sunday, saying he “was starting to get optimistic” less than three weeks after begging Trump to shut down the economy. He cited signs that the virus is peaking in New York and progressing to treatment.

“While it is difficult to be positive when we know that tens of thousands more will die and many more will become seriously ill, I have no choice but to be more optimistic about the intermediate future based on the data and facts I have seen recently, ”Ackman said on Twitter.

But commentators raised their eyebrows at Ackman’s change of tone after learning that he had recently won $ 2.6 billion by betting against the markets hit by the pandemic.

“Is it because you’ve been gone for a long time now?” a Twitter user wrote in response to the founder of Pershing Square Capital.

With post wires