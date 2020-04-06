‘Dishmantled’ on Quibi: Tituss Burgess is the perfect host

Since Quibi is all about the shows you can consume in “quick bites”, “Dishmantled” may be the one perfectly suited to the format. After all, this is what a chef can distinguish with quick bites from an appetizer.

Well, with a twist.

“Dishmantled” is a contest in which two cooks, each dressed from head to toe in a white hazmat-style suit and wearing green glasses through which they cannot see, are literally blown up by cannons with a dish. They have only a few minutes to identify what was inflicted on them before being sent to a kitchen on the set, where they try to recreate the dish in 30 minutes. The player who comes closest to the right dish wins $ 5,000.

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) presides over the food fight, with a level of energy which suggests that it is the spectacle he has been waiting to welcome all his life. “You are ready to watch me blow it [expletive] up? “he says with great joy to the eyes as he opens the proceedings. Burgess is joined by two judges from the world of gastronomy or celebrities (including his co-stars from” Kimmy Schmidt “Jane Krakowski and Dan Levy from “Schitt’s Creek”), who can taste the finished dishes.

With episodes approaching six minutes, “Dishmantled” fits comfortably into the crowded genre of cooking contest shows, and could easily have been extended to 30 minutes. In fact, given its editing and unrestrained energy, it plays like a trailer for a traditional culinary confrontation.

The most unique – and funniest – element, of course, is the blasting of food, which is shown multiple times from multiple angles, including backward and slow motion. Watching the competitors lick their arms, the walls and the floor while trying to distinguish the ingredients is both intriguing and disgusting.

“I don’t know if this is my favorite cooking show or if my sexual fantasies are coming true,” says Krakowski.

It’s also fun to watch the chefs try to figure out what they should be doing. You can smell it as a spicy dish, while another tastes of sweet ingredients. “Everyone loves cheese, so I throw cheese in it,” proclaims a hope.

But in the end, the main ingredient of “Dishmantled” is Burgess, especially since he jokes with his fellow tasters and interacts with competitors. Hit by a male cook, he says, “Let me flirt … I mean, look at Lee”. He really seems to have a ball. And the more it is exaggerated, the more the spectacle becomes tasty.