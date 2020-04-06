Dimon sees “bad recession” after “bad planning” for pandemic

by April 6, 2020 Business
Dimon sees "bad recession" after "bad planning" for pandemic

Dimon, who just returned to work after emergency heart surgery, hit the Trump administration and other U.S. leaders for failing to prepare for the epidemic. He said the pandemic “is just one example of the bad planning and mismanagement that has hurt our country.”

“Sometimes extraordinary events in history can provoke a change in political politics,” he said. “As a nation, we were clearly not equipped for this global pandemic, and the consequences were devastating. But it forces us to work together, and it improves civility and reminds us that we all live on one planet. E Pluribus Unum. “

As Washington looks for ways to loosen banking rules to encourage new lending, Dimon said “we want our shareholders to know that we have not asked for regulatory relief for ourselves” – although it does don’t think it’s a bad idea.

“Saying that we will not be asking for regulatory relief does not mean that the government should not change certain rules and regulations,” he said. “For example, certain rules can inappropriately prevent healthy, well-capitalized banks from lending freely during times of stress. This can hurt customers as the crisis deepens. Leaving high-quality available cash undeployed in case of need is an opportunity forever lost. ” “

Source —–> https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/06/jamie-dimon-recession-pandemic-167871

About the author: Emet

View all posts by Emet »

Related Posts

Dow jumps 1,082 points as coronavirus deaths slow in hot spots

Dow jumps 1,082 points as coronavirus deaths slow in hot spots

April 6, 2020
Apple makes face shields for doctors with coronavirus

Apple makes face shields for doctors with coronavirus

April 6, 2020
Airlines Interrupt Most New York Flights Amid Fears Over Coronaviruses

Airlines Interrupt Most New York Flights Amid Fears Over Coronaviruses

April 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *