Dimon plans to suspend JPMorgan dividend if unemployment reaches 14%

JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon said on Monday that he predicted a “bad recession” in 2020 and that the largest US bank could suspend its dividend if the coronavirus crisis worsens.

Dimon, widely regarded as the face of the US banking industry, is the most prominent voice on Wall Street so far to project that the economic cost of the coronavirus is not quickly evaporating, and said the bank’s profits would decrease “significantly in 2020”. “

But, said Dimon, even in the worst case scenario, the bank is strong and will continue to lend to customers and will not need relief from the federal government.

JPMorgan’s title rose 5.6% to $ 88.79 in the early afternoon.

JPMorgan may consider suspending dividends if gross domestic product drops 35% in the second quarter and the unemployment rate increases further to 14% in the fourth quarter of the year, the chief executive wrote in his annual report. letter to shareholders.

The question arises whether the big US banks will have to cut their dividends later this year, as the coronavirus crisis puts a record share of Americans out of work, making it difficult for borrowers to repay their loans.

“If the board suspended the dividend, it would be out of extreme caution and based on lingering uncertainty about what the next few years will bring,” said Dimon.

Dimon highlighted some of the challenges faced in the bank’s call centers, where a handful of employees have fallen ill, customer call volumes are at record levels, and local restrictions have effectively closed some offices.

For clients affected by the crisis, the bank offers a 90-day grace period to make payments on mortgages and auto loans, eliminating minimum payment requirements on credit cards and eliminating late fees for these types accounts, according to the letter.

Dimon also said that the vast majority of the bank’s 16,850 ATMs were “well stocked and still working” to provide money to customers.

The bank said it had made about $ 950 million in new small business loans in the past 60 days and will continue to lend to small businesses.

“In our central scenario for 2020 results and in our extremely adverse scenario, we are lending – currently or planning to do so – an additional $ 150 billion for the needs of our customers,” said Dimon.

Even with these loans, Dimon wrote that JPMorgan currently has over $ 500 billion in total liquid assets and $ 300 billion in additional borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve and federal mortgage lenders.

Dimon did not miss the opportunity to suggest regulatory and fiscal policy reform, as he has often done in previous annual letters.

“After the crisis has ended (and it will happen), our country should thoroughly review all aspects of our preparation and our response. And we must take this opportunity to take a close look at the economic response and determine whether further regulatory changes are warranted to improve our financial and economic system. There will be a time and place for this – but not now. “

JPMorgan will also name former IBM CEO Virginia “Ginni” Rometty for election to its board of directors. Rometty will become the executive president of IBM on April 6.