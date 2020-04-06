Dems find rallying cry: Trump revived the economy

Robert Reich, the Clinton era secretary of labor, said the crisis offers Biden a unique opportunity to make policy changes that he would otherwise have a hard time explaining.

“Even if he wants to be seen as cautious and cautious on issues such as income support and health care, the pandemic gives him more room to be bold than before the pandemic,” said Reich. “A national trauma like the one we are experiencing and which we will certainly experience in the next month or two allows a politician … to say, in effect,” I have now seen what the country needs in a way that the country has also known, and therefore I change the position. “

With general elections still seven months away, the effect on the electorate is expected to continue after weeks of death, home maintenance orders, job losses and business closings.

“When we get out of it, millions of Americans will have a very different experience from what has happened compared to what they have experienced at any time in their lives,” said Reich. “It is almost like going through the Great Depression or the Second World War in the sense that the direct experience of a traumatic event changes attitudes towards government and public policies, sometimes in a profound way.”

In response to criticism from Democrats, Trump’s campaign has highlighted the relief measures he has enacted, while accusing Biden of “sniping from the marginal.” The president hinted that the economy would shift again before the general election, and that direct payments to millions of Americans – even if they arrived late – could benefit him in November.

But the economic damage caused by the pandemic has already turned out to be serious and is expected to worsen significantly this month. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday called for an extension of Trump’s $ 2 trillion bailout package, including more money for small businesses and more direct payments to Americans.

Barry Goodman, member of the National Democratic Committee and consolidator of Biden, said that the Democrats should convince Trump of his reluctance to adopt public health measures detrimental to the stock market, saying that “his enthusiasm for the stock market and the maintenance of economy on the move and humming… he believed that on science. “

“It ended up fueling the economy worse than it could ever have been,” said Goodman.

Confirmed cases in the United States: 337,620 |

Deaths in the United States: 9,643 (Source: Johns Hopkins University)

Biden’s campaign does not signal a change in overall policy following the crisis. Kate Bedingfield, director of communications for Biden, said the vice president said “many really progressive policies designed to help workers, and I think this crisis highlights the need to double that agenda.”

Still, Biden has adopted more progressive policies in recent weeks, Biden has adopted a proposal to make public colleges and universities free for students whose family income falls below $ 125,000 – part of the Sanders platform . Urging policy makers not to let the fallout from the coronavirus affect youth disproportionately, he proposed to forgive some of the student loan debt.

Anita Dunn, Biden’s campaign advisor, recalling the 2008 financial crisis, said, “It’s so much more important. And it’s so different because it’s in so many different sectors. And, as the disease progresses, more and more areas will start to feel this. ”

“What was important, however, in 2009, was not to create a false sense of hope, not to take a single piece of good news about the economy, and to say in a nutshell: awesome, now we’re shooting “We almost made this mistake over and over, but we decided not to,” said Dunn. said. “So, I think the first lesson for the administration is: don’t overestimate the good news, in the face of what is going to be an ongoing economic crisis for the American people. From the challenger’s point of view, we often say: don’t overestimate bad news. The American people are not interested in having their lives used as political pawns at this time. “