Delta extends mileage plan benefits to customers unable to fly due to coronavirus

Delta DAL (( is the first major airline to announce extensions to its mileage programs to reassure customers that their travel benefits will still be there once the fears and risks surrounding the epidemic are gone.

“As the coronavirus continues to have a huge impact on travel around the world, you don’t have to worry about your benefits – they will be expanded so that you can enjoy them when you are ready to travel again”, Sandeep Dube, Delta senior vice president for customer engagement and loyalty, said in a statement on Sunday.

Among the measures, Delta SkyMiles Medallion members will have their current status extended until 2021, rather than expiring at the end of 2020. Likewise, all Medallion qualification miles from 2020 will be carried over to next year to qualify for status 2022.