Delta extends mileage plan benefits to customers unable to fly due to coronavirus
The coronavirus has been a massive disruption for the travel industry, as government and health officials restrict travel and encourage people to stay at home. A $ 50 billion airline the US government bailout should help, but industry leaders always anticipate the demand for air travel has been declining for some time.
Delta ((DAL) is the first major airline to announce extensions to its mileage programs to reassure customers that their travel benefits will still be there once the fears and risks surrounding the epidemic are gone.

“As the coronavirus continues to have a huge impact on travel around the world, you don’t have to worry about your benefits – they will be expanded so that you can enjoy them when you are ready to travel again”, Sandeep Dube, Delta senior vice president for customer engagement and loyalty, said in a statement on Sunday.

Among the measures, Delta SkyMiles Medallion members will have their current status extended until 2021, rather than expiring at the end of 2020. Likewise, all Medallion qualification miles from 2020 will be carried over to next year to qualify for status 2022.

Delta Sky Club memberships that expire on or after March 1, 2020 will receive an additional six months of access to the Sky Club beyond the expiration date.

The company is also expanding various other benefits of the Delta cardholder and SkyMiles members – including flight credits and accompanying certificates – which expired for six to twelve months.

“We are constantly monitoring the impact of coronaviruses on travel and will make additional adjustments to meet the needs of our customers as the pandemic evolves,” said Mr. Dube.

