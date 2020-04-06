DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson Trade Has Disorderly Potential

A loophole could redeem Bill O’Brien and the Texans from the most ridiculous blow of the offseason.

The new championship year started with the successful deal that sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth round pick in 2020 to the Cardinals in return for ball carrier David Johnson and a fourth round pick in 2021. The move, which has met with seemingly unanimous dissent from the football community, has yet to be finalized until Johnson and Hopkins get their physique.

Johnson, 28, underwent a preliminary physical examination on the wrist that kept him away for most of the 2017 season, which he successfully “despite a reduced range of motion that initially made the doctor hesitate. (not an NFL doctor) “. according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Johnson has yet to do a physical examination of the rest of his body,” wrote Florio on Sunday without any mention of the assessment by Hopkins, 27.

The choice of projects involved in trade complicates the question. Both players must complete their physique before the NFL 2020 draft, scheduled for April 23-25, otherwise the teams will need to agree on new conditions. Either player is unlikely to fail altogether, but that gives both teams potential, or at the very least, recourse to the Texans coach and de facto general manager O’Brien to renegotiate with Cardinals general manager Steve Keim.

The swap header was widely viewed as a victory for the Cardinals, but O’Brien stayed true to his decision.

“I would say the deal with Arizona was one that we thought was in the best interest of our team,” he said. Friday during a conference call with Texas subscription holders. “DeAndre Hopkins was a great football player here. He made so many pieces for us. We love DeAndre Hopkins. But he had three years left and he wanted an increase. And we were not going to be able to go in that direction. We felt like we had a great Arizona offer that involved choices. … There are many things that enter the trades. Lots of thoughts coming in. “

Johnson was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft in northern Iowa. After a fantastic second season with 1,239 rushing yards, 879 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns, Johnson faced inconsistencies and injuries. He finished the 2019 season split time with Kenyan Drake and had 345 rushing yards, 370 receiving yards and six touchdowns in total.

Hopkins was selected 27th overall in the 2013 NFL draft from Clemson and reached the 1,000-yard mark in five of his seven league seasons despite the Texans’ low-end quarterback casting before spotting Deshaun Watson in 2017.