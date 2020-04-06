Dairy farms pour milk as coronavirus crisis spoils demand

Dairy farmers are pouring huge amounts of milk down the drain while the coronavirus crisis is spoiling the demand for products like butter and cheese.

Farmers say they have nowhere to send their raw milk now that widespread closings of schools, restaurants and other businesses have prevented dairy processors from some of their largest markets.

That means some farmers have no choice but to let their milk spout out of giant tanks and get lost, according to recent videos posted on social media.

“Watching your hard work literally down the drain is heartbreaking – the wasted product represents our livelihood and the huge amount of hard work that takes place all year to produce it”, Nikki Boxler, whose family runs the Boxler Dairy Farm in northern New York State wrote on a Sunday Facebook post.

Providence Dairy in Climax, Georgia, said it unloaded four loads of milk Friday morning, of which 50,000 pounds showed a tap in a video the farm shared on Facebook last week.

The farm said the factories had reached their “maximum capacity” as restaurants and grocery stores reduced orders for dairy products as part of foreclosure measures to stop the coronavirus.

Wisconsin dairy producers have also sounded the alarm about falling demand. Last week, several dairy groups called on the United States Department of Agriculture to purchase products such as milk powder, butter and cheese to help keep the industry afloat.

Retail sales of dairy products have increased in recent weeks amid a panic wave, but are now stabilizing and orders are slowing, according to a letter dated April 1 the groups wrote to the secretary of the USDA, Sonny Perdue.

“Dairy prices have dropped and will translate into lower milk prices than many farms to support long-term viability,” said the letter. “Direct relief for dairy farmers and a substantial purchase of dairy products by the USDA can guarantee that our industry will remain fiscally capable of operating in its primary role of feeding the nation and the world.”