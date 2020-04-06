Critical week ahead to correct first hurdles to coronavirus rescue program

The first direct payments should be deposited in the accounts of eligible individuals and families.

A small business loan program, the centerpiece of the $ 2 trillion economic rescue program, is expected to be fully operational after a rocky, and sometimes anemic, period the first few days in place.

The conditions for rescuing the airline industry and lending facilities for large companies in difficulty should also be finalized.

A member of the Senate who helped draft the law that implemented these programs said on Sunday: “This is the week when we determine if this is enough – or if it works.”

Conclusion

It was never going to be quick or easy – even those who tout the success of the efforts so far recognize this reality. The scope and scale, combined with urgent needs and massive volume, have left agencies and their partners overwhelmed. As a career manager in the Treasury Department at CNN said, “The federal government was not built for this. But we have no option but to make it work.”

The SBA Paycheque Protection Program

A few days after the launch of the Small Business Administration’s paycheck protection program deployment, there are still delays in lenders using the system to download loan application information and money. is not yet widely distributed to companies that need it.

An industry source close to the process told CNN on Sunday evening that the figures that SBA and the Treasury were touting all day Friday about the amount of money that SBA had distributed were “incredibly misleading because those who dealt with incoming and approved requests, “not the amount of money that had actually been spent.

The problems

The vast majority of banks were still waiting for the latest guidelines from the SBA and the Treasury on how to close and distribute loans. Lenders are also waiting for advice on what to do to verify the information that small business owners submit as part of their applications. One of the biggest problems faced by small business owners on Friday was that many banks delayed accepting P3 requests because the rules were still unclear about lenders’ “knowledge” responsibilities. of your client “and other standards.

At least one SBA regional office has sent an email to lenders in their area warning them not to enter into loans until they receive the latest instructions.

The email sent to “SBA lending partners” and obtained by CNN acknowledged the frustrations with the E-tran system (used to download information on applications) and the delays in obtaining responses directly from SBA on the operation of the program. On the one hand, lenders using the E-tran system found over the weekend that the system had evicted lenders when they entered information which was not accepted in another loan program, but which complied with the new rules governing PPPs.

In an email from an SBA regional office, they acknowledged that the system “was not at all consistent or in line with the PPP”. The email also asked lenders not to “close loans using the current version of the loan authorization”.

Translation: don’t cut checks yet.

Here is your anecdote

According to an industry source who heard from one of the big four banks on E-Tran:

“1 PPP loan lasted 72 minutes, 13 accidents, finally resulted in the 14th test. We had 3 different people to do it, all 3 have been on SBA loan for more than 20 years each.”

A little perspective

Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida and chair of the Small Business Committee, was an editor and negotiator for the program and remained in close contact with all parties as it unfolded. He was candid about the problems that occurred over the weekend, but also made it clear that he thought they could all be resolved.

As he said on Twitter on Sunday: “The confusion is being addressed and online lenders will start soon. This is a new program launched with only 7 days, it should / will improve.”

Rubio also makes a crucial point – online lenders, who have worked diligently to participate in the program and are likely to have a wider reach than many lenders – are likely to go online soon, which will make the program more effective. .

Treasury view

“The Treasury and the SBA, in close coordination with the White House, have implemented an unprecedented $ 350 billion financial assistance program on Main Street in just one week. Billions of dollars in loans have been recorded from the first day of activity. We continue to update orientation and work with lenders to ensure that all eligible borrowers and lenders are able to participate in this essential program to provide much-needed relief to Americans and hard-working businesses. ”

Stuning view

From a senior administration official:

“We are going as fast as possible – literally, the staff are working 24 hours a day. Were we ready [for the April 3 start date]? No. But it’s not a perfect global scenario. This is an urgent scenario, if we fail to set up and run thousands of businesses by the end of the week. Every day, it gets better, faster, clearer for lenders. ”

What has worked so far

Government officials and market participants say that at this point, the billions of dollars in loans reserved for thousands of businesses come mainly from community banks and small lenders. Larger banks, which have been slower in increasing program access and capacity, have spent much of the weekend continuing to adjust their directions and developing their technology to accurately capture program guidelines .

In 24 hours, the SBA has reactivated 30,000 licenses for community banks and credit unions to speed up the process – a crucial element in ensuring that more small businesses can access the program.

Reality

This program is expected to work – there is simply too much investment in it, and relying on it, for it not to work. In fact, it’s so crucial that President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have made clear they will probably ask for more money in the near future.

And senior assistants on both sides of the Capitol told CNN that money would be available if the request was made.

This is important: one of the main problems of the past few days, according to several small business owners who have expressed concerns to CNN, is that the $ 349 billion available for the program will run out. Those in charge of administration clearly indicate that they will do everything in their power to obtain more funds – and even extend the deadline for applying – if conditions justify it.

But lawmakers will want to see the program move up a gear and work first.

How Capitol Hill Responds

The Republicans and Democrats of Capitol Hill are well aware that the past few days have not gone well. In fact, Rubio tweeted Saturday morning about all the issues he heard about and promised that he was working closely with the Treasury and the SBA to find fixes. No one is surprised that a federal agency that has provided 1/10 of the loans it offers under the P3 program is having trouble obtaining $ 350 billion. But it is still a huge problem that lawmakers feel the pressure to correct.

Over the weekend, problems with SBA were raised repeatedly over Democratic and Republican conference calls. House Republicans held a Friday night call with Mnuchin to discuss several outstanding issues with the implementation of the stimulus bill, and Mnuchin called members’ attention to the delivery of the P3 program.

CNN is also aware that the PPP was a major point of contention during a call for ways and means from a Democratic member, even if the PPP program is not really their responsibility. At the end of the line? Members know that this program is the lifeblood of their community. This is the difference between a complete closure of beloved businesses and a complete collapse of jobs in cities and rural communities that they have spent in the last decade since the financial crisis trying to rebuild.

The * other * SBA program causing the problems

As everyone is focused on the SBA’s paycheck protection program, several small business owners have reported another program that seems to be having problems: economic disaster loan.

This would allow businesses to receive a loan advance of up to $ 10,000 and was presented as cash that would come within 72 hours. to changing application or standards. It is a smaller program, managed directly by the SBA as opposed to lenders, and can be used in tandem with PPP loans. However, he also seems to have problems.

Direct payments

There has been a lot of focus on the SBA, and rightly so, but it’s been a huge week for another central plank of the economic bailout: the direct payments to individuals and families . The ministry plans to start sending money by direct deposit this week. It should work well, say those involved in the process at CNN, but keep an eye on how it all works. It’s a huge volume of money transfers coming out the door in no time.

But the bottom line is the progress, if any, that the government is making on creating an online portal for individuals who have not submitted direct deposit information in previous tax returns for to do. Until this portal goes online, millions of people are considering a long waiting period of several months for their money, in the form of a paper check.