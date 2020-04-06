Crew aboard Celebrity Infinity concerned that cruise ship unnecessarily endangers crew

Julia Melim, who works as a television host for the port and the commercial channel on the ship’s internal television network, told CNN that management on board, as well as some of her colleagues, had neglected the directives of social distancing and dismissed concerns about the crew. limb health.

“They made me feel like I was crazy to talk about it,” she said, referring to the reaction of her colleagues after talking about the need for social distancing on board. “Whenever someone asked a question, it was the general answer: the ship is the safest place.”

On March 23, ship management sent a memo, reviewed by CNN, to crew members who were on the Celebrity Infinity from March 9 to 14, to let them know that a crew member who sailed on the ship during this period tested positive for Covid-19, and therefore they could have been exposed.

The memo then outlined the steps to monitor their symptoms – including taking temperature checks twice a day – and encouraged them to avoid contact with others and social events.

Even after this note, however, Melim maintains that the crew members still ate together in the dining rooms. And it wasn’t until March 27, she said, that they learned of the symptoms of Covid-19 among some on board the ship.

Melim’s allegations come in the midst of a close examination of how cruise lines handle cases of coronavirus on board their ships. On March 13, the Cruise Lines International Association decided to suspend the operations of all cruise ships in American ports of call for 30 days. But thousands of passengers and crew remain on board at least 15 ships worldwide.

A CLIA spokesperson said that “flight restrictions and port closures have led to difficulties in getting ships in.” More than a dozen cruise ships remain in limbo, anchored at sea, because the ports refuse entry. The Celebrity Infinity is one such vessel, as it is now awaiting clearance to moor so that the crew can be released from the boat.

Royal Caribbean spokesperson Jonathon Fishman said the company “took immediate action” upon hearing that someone on the Celebrity Infinity had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“When we were first informed on March 23 of a positive test result, we took immediate action to implement improved precautionary health measures, medical surveillance and ship disinfection protocols for protecting the health of our crew as directed by public health officials, “he told CNN.

A public announcement aboard the ship that day said crew members should stay in their rooms unless they have been allowed to work. He said the crew members’ temperatures would be taken in their rooms.

The lead doctor on the Celebrity Infinity, Dr. Tamyan Joseph sent a memo to the crew and management on March 25, saying that five crew members were isolated at the time and urging everyone to take extra health precautions as coronavirus problems continue to increase worldwide. .

“As we have seen how quickly this virus has spread around the world, I think we need to increase our public health measures around the ship,” Joseph wrote in the memo, obtained and reviewed by CNN. She noted that the crew members were still gathering in large groups and said, “This has to STOP.”

“We need to start increasing our social estrangement from each other before it is too late.”

But Melim said she thought the warnings had come too late – and could have been avoided if the ship’s management had acted sooner.

Celebrity Infinity management did not impose quarantine on non-active crews until March 28, after the ship had already been at sea for 14 days, Melim said. She said that crew members of Celebrity Infinity, itself included, were encouraged to participate in social events, from March 14, when the ship dropped its last passengers at the port of Miami, until March 23 .

“We had like crew evenings, we had live music, we had concerts, movie nights, theatrical performances,” said Melim.

At one point, she said that hundreds of people gathered in the ship’s auditorium. And even after March 23, Melim said that the ship still needed the crew to get buffet meals in a dining room full of people, and had them cross the ship to perform daily checks of temperature.

When she tried to raise concerns in meetings with her colleagues about the need for social distance, Melim said it had been closed.

Asked directly about Melim’s allegations, including the fact that it was not until March 28 that the crew members were confined to their cabins, Fishman said: “The well-being of our crew is our main concern “.

“We are in constant contact with the government and public health authorities and appreciate their advice to protect the health of our crew members,” he told CNN. “The well-being of our crew is our primary concern, and we communicate directly with them as we continue to implement rigorous health protocols, provide medical resources and support, and follow cleaning and cleaning procedures. improved disinfection on board our ships. “

Melim says she was due to land at the port of Miami on March 27 after having a health check. But she said she was ultimately not allowed to leave the ship because two crew members who tested positive for Covid-19 had been removed from the ship the previous days.

A March 27 Celebrity Infinity memo, reviewed by CNN, informed the crew that US Customs and Border Protection had not disclosed a reason for not allowing the crew to disembark that day.

“In my opinion, everything was too little too late,” said Melim. “And the delayed reaction really had an effect on board on the number of intensifying cases and the consequences that followed from that now, given the entire chronology.”

Melim, who is a third party contractor on the ship, said she was afraid of losing her job for speaking. However, she stated that she believed that the safety of herself and the rest of the crew, many of whom are not American citizens, comes first.

“It hasn’t improved,” said Melim. “(It’s) like every time it gets worse. You’re in the middle of the ocean, you have nowhere to go. You don’t know if you’re safe or not because everything is shared, (the ) the ventilation system is shared. “

She hopes the Port of Miami will give Celebrity Infinity permission to have the crew leave the ship by Easter weekend. But, Melim said, “there are no guarantees.”

CNN contacted Royal Caribbean to ask when crew members aboard the Celebrity Infinity can dock.