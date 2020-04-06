COVID-19 foreign doctors on the front lines fear deportation from the United States

WASHINGTON – When Sujit Vakkalanka felt he was having symptoms of COVID-19, he naturally worried about his health. But as India, 31, awaited the results of his test, he was also concerned about something else: the visa allowing him to continue working in the United States.

Like many foreign doctors at the forefront of the pandemic in America, Vakkalanka’s H-1B visa is linked to his job and he is afraid of losing his status if he remains sick and cannot return to work quickly in a hospital. southwestern Virginia.

“If you don’t continue to work, you could sometimes be kicked out,” said the internist.

Vakkalanka said he was not surprised to have a fever. The hospital has seen several cases of coronavirus, including one patient whom he treated directly. And when two practitioners with symptoms became isolated, he was called on a day off. Professionally, he had no qualms about going to work.

“It’s our profession,” he said. “It’s our job.”

On Saturday, her test results came back negative, but she was told to stay in isolation until the symptoms go away. But under his sense of duty hides the anguish of his visa – already uncertain given that it must expire, after three years, at the end of June, and the federal government has suspended routine visa services and processing of premiums for H-1B renewals due to the coronavirus epidemic. This leaves thousands of foreign health professionals in the limbo of immigration.

It is an extra burden to carry, said Vakkalanka and others in the same boat as they fight the pandemic.

“The feeling that you could be kicked out in the next three months shouldn’t be haunting you day after day,” he said. “It’s one more thing to worry about.”

For those with families in the United States, the fear is even deeper. When a foreign doctor with a non-immigrant visa dies in the United States, dependent family members immediately lose their visa status and risk being deported, they worry.

“God forbid an extreme scenario. … Imagine our family,” said Rahmath Begum, a Mississippi Indian doctor and mother of three. “We have been here for almost 15 years.”

Rahmath Begum, an Indian doctor in Mississippi and mother of three, worries about his visa status and that of his family.

Sumit Bhargava, a 32-year-old pediatric intensive care fellow in the Stanford University health care system, is also concerned. Also from India, Bhargava has worked in the United States since 2014 on a J-1 non-immigrant visa and has been accepted to a full-time position in Alabama. With the reduction in visa processing services, the H-1B visa he needs for the new job is in danger.

“There is a real possibility that once I am done with this process, not only [may I not] have a job; I may be an illegal immigrant to a country where I sweat in the hospital every day, ”he said.

By the end of the week, there were already 28 cases of COVID-19 in Stanford’s hospital system, officials said amid concerns over the lack of protective equipment for doctors.

“No one in the hospital is afraid to take care of people. What people fear is that we may put ourselves at risk if there is no way for us to protect ourselves, “he said. “Whenever a patient has a respiratory illness, all of these patients end up going to the ICU … There is not enough personal protective equipment. … In the next two weeks, we should run out. “

Amidst the high stakes, Bhargava wishes he hadn’t felt the added pressure of visa uncertainty.

“The last thing I want to think about is giving priority to my visa status when there is so much to do,” he said. “It’s really terrifying when I think about the fact that I have invested so many years of my life here … [I could] have no job security, no security of where we live. “

Another Indian doctor seeking to switch from J-1 to H-1B in Indiana said he was treating 14 infected patients.

“Trump says it’s a war. And we are waging a war. We are like soldiers, “said the doctor, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of his visa status. “While we are fighting on the front lines … you really want to give 100%, and all of your thoughts should be on one thing. [visa] stress can be difficult. “

In addition to foreign doctors already on American soil, more than 4,000 new international medical graduates who, last month, were matched with residency programs in the United States remain in limbo. They need J-1 visas before July, but with so many American consular services closed around the world, it’s a race against the clock.

“There is usually a lot of anxiety in the air about what is going to happen, because much of this problem is really beyond our control,” said Basim Ali, a 24-year-old Pakistani who is associated with a medical residency program in Texas.

Ali said he is in contact with hundreds of other medical interns around the world who have been accepted into American programs and estimates that each has invested $ 10,000 to $ 15,000 in the process.

“People sometimes make loans to make sure they don’t fall short,” he said. “My investment in this process now goes back several years.”

Experts said the need for foreign medical professionals was essential to address the medical crisis in the United States.

“If we see a decrease in the number of health care providers, even less [the fact that we’re] we need more, so we may not be able to treat people, “said William Pinsky, President and CEO of the Education Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates.

Pinsky said he was optimistic the problem would be resolved, after weeks of dialogue leading to a State Department update, he sees as a commitment to process J-1 and H-1B visas for doctors .

A spokesperson for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said that petitioners can submit a request to expedite the processing of their applications if they meet the criteria.

But many medical workers still don’t know their status, and Memphis-based immigration lawyer Greg Siskind argued that “it’s still a big mess.”

“They put down a cryptic phrase or two to say that they are going to treat doctors differently than everyone else, but the communication was poor, and it is not yet entirely clear exactly what they meant.”

Siskind thinks the process could be much simpler, highlighting the State Department’s recent decision to drop face-to-face interviews for H-2 temporary work visas, which he says is the category used for hotel workers from President Trump.

“Why do they even have to interview in person [for doctors]? “He asked.” Are you telling me that hotel workers are important enough that you can give up the interview process, but the doctors aren’t? “

For immigration lawyers like Siskind, the system was broken before the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of Indian doctors on H-1B are currently waiting 20 years to receive coveted green cards, he said.

“We just want to maximize the number of colors in the health care system right now,” he said. “And as far as we know, there isn’t a single person [government] agencies where it’s their job right now to figure this out. “