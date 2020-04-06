Coronavirus in Nigeria: Nollywood actress arrested after hosting lockout party

The Nollywood comedy star suffered a backlash after her husband posted a video of the party to her live Instagram account on Saturday.
Reports of the party sparked outrage from Nigerians who said their actions violated government restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the city.
The actress was also called for hypocrisy because she was one of the many celebrities who advised people to stay at home in a Dettol Nigeria campaign to raise awareness of proper hygiene and social distancing.
They were arrested and appeared in court on Monday, accused of violating Lagos State infectious disease regulations 2020 under the Public Health Law. The couple have pleaded guilty and have yet to be sentenced.
Police said the arrest was made after seeing a video of the birthday party in which “a large number” of people were violating state government restraining orders, spokesman said Lagos police, Bala Elkana.
Nigerian authorities imposed a 14-day lockout and banned social and public gatherings of more than 20 people in three Nigerian cities to slow the spread of the coronavirus last month.
Akindele-Bello went to her Instagram page to apologize and explain that most of the people who attended the party were members of her production team who were in self-quarantine in her studio while they were working on an upcoming movie.
She added that no one had traveled from their home to attend the party.
CNN also contacted the actress for a comment and is awaiting her response.
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/06/africa/nigerian-actress-party-lockdown-intl/index.html