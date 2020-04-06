Coronavirus in Nigeria: Nollywood actress arrested after hosting lockout party

The Nollywood comedy star suffered a backlash after her husband posted a video of the party to her live Instagram account on Saturday.

Reports of the party sparked outrage from Nigerians who said their actions violated government restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

The actress was also called for hypocrisy because she was one of the many celebrities who advised people to stay at home in a Dettol Nigeria campaign to raise awareness of proper hygiene and social distancing.

They were arrested and appeared in court on Monday, accused of violating Lagos State infectious disease regulations 2020 under the Public Health Law. The couple have pleaded guilty and have yet to be sentenced.