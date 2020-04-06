Coronavirus epidemic will change America forever

The social security check that arrives every month. Unemployment benefits that help workers move from one job to another. Security lines meandered through airports when millions of Americans were still flying.

They are so deeply embedded in today’s society that we take them for granted.

All were the product of crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought radical changes – political measures that once seemed politically untenable – suddenly viable and even necessary.

It is too early to say, before this crisis breaks out, how the pandemic will shape what will become the new American normal.

Changes to strengthen the public health system, making it more agile and better fortified, seem likely. There may be new laws to address the disparity between employees who receive paid benefits and those who rely on self-employment to get by. Perhaps scientists and other experts will be better listened to when talking about climate change and its devastating effects.

But there is no doubt, based on experience, that the political effects of the coronavirus epidemic will be transformative and lasting. Not necessarily in partisan terms – these red lines against blue seem too deeply rooted – but rather in the way the government affects our daily lives.

“Crises bring about change,” said Allan Lichtman, historian at the American University.

To understand why, it is useful to go back to the founding of the country.

After overthrowing a monarchy, the architects of the Constitution were deeply reluctant to create a strong and centralized seat of power. They designed a federal government designed to make it difficult – sometimes exasperating – to make bold changes at the national level.

“In defining a government to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first allow the government to control the governed,” wrote James Madison in the Federalist Papers, a series of essays promoting the ratification of the Constitution. “And in the next place force him to control himself.”

Add to this structural obstacle the human tendency to reject difficult choices and the result is an institutional inertia which tends to favor the political status quo.

“It takes something dramatic enough to make things happen,” said David Kennedy, a professor at Stanford University who wrote in-depth accounts of the Great Depression and World War II, two of the events. the most seismic in American history.

Take Social Security, which is perhaps the most popular program born out of depression and the vast expansion of the federal government that followed.

An “old age” pension was part of the platform of the Progressive Party of 1912, the goals set by the candidate of Bull Moose Theodore Roosevelt in his unsuccessful attempt to reconquer the White House. However, it was not until August 1935, after the economic ravages of the near-collapse of the country that left millions of Americans destitute, that President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act.

“It wasn’t like the idea was born in a crisis,” said Kennedy, “but its implementation has become more feasible and urgent.”

Other crises have had such horrible consequences that they too have outgrown the tendency for government inaction.

The outbreak of World War II highlighted the dangers of American island foreign policy. The attacks of September 11 have highlighted the weaknesses of the country’s internal security programs. The Great Recession once again demonstrated the dangers of rampant financial speculation.

This resulted in remedies that compensated for these shortcomings and, in some cases, overcame long-standing political intransigence: the network of international alliances forged to prevent a third world war; the creation of the Department of Homeland Security – as well as an extensive government surveillance program and these bulky security lines – to prevent further hijackings; regulations aimed at strengthening financial supervision and curbing risky investments.

“If we think there are things that could have been done better and should have been done better, then we tend to make changes,” said Roger Porter, Harvard professor of commerce and government. been a domestic policy adviser to President George HW Buisson.

In other words, “what crises do is that they open up space,” said Julian Zelizer, a political scientist at Princeton. “They do not end partisanship, but they remove some of the obstacles to big change. They create a huge public demand for someone to do something. “

In the shorter term, in the ballot box, political crises inevitably lead to an electoral referendum on the one man – and they have all been men – that the Americans seek for leadership, the President of the United States.

Some are doing better than others. Abraham Lincoln was re-elected during the Civil War. Herbert Hoover was thrown from the White House in the midst of the Great Depression. Roosevelt was fired three times during the Depression and the Second World War.

(The major turmoil surrounding September 11 and the Great Recession had largely subsided for Presidents George W. Bush and Obama, respectively, by the time they faced voters. Both won the second term.)

The Americans will issue their verdict on President Trump in November, and the results, such as the course and duration of the pandemic, are unknown at this time.

But no matter what happens on election day, changes will come to America and they will continue long after the pandemic ends.

It is a certainty in these gravely uncertain times.