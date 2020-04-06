Coronavirus epidemic in China: crowded tourist sites as country emerges from isolation

Images of Huangshan Mountain Park in Anhui Province on Saturday April 4 showed thousands of people crammed together, many wearing face masks, eager to enjoy the great outdoors after months of travel restrictions and strict measures of locking.

Meanwhile, in Shanghai, the famous Bund waterfront was again filled with customers and tourists, after weeks of almost desert. Many of the city’s restaurants that were closed just a few days ago also seemed to be doing a quick business, many requiring reservations to enter.

A similar story unfolded in the capital, Beijing, with locals flocking to the city’s parks and open spaces.

The brutal return to apparent normality comes more than three months after the first detection of the virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The epidemic, which has since spread worldwide, infecting more than a million people, has seen much of China stalled in an effort to contain transmissions.

At its peak, thousands of new cases were registered in China every day. However, in the past few weeks, the infection rate has slowed considerably. China reported only 39 new cases on Monday, all imported except one. To date, China has registered 82,641 cases and 3,335 deaths.

But as the government slowly eases the restrictions, Chinese health experts have urged the public to continue to exercise caution.

Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Health Times on Thursday that China had not seen the end of the epidemic.

“China is not near the end, but it has entered a new stage. With the global epidemic raging, China has not reached the end,” he said.

Too much too soon?

With the number of new infections in China likely to have dropped, the government has tentatively set out to restart the country’s manufacturing and service industries.

The collapse of activity has affected all sectors of the world’s second largest economy, as the epidemic and draconian measures designed to contain it have caused an unprecedented shock which is now replicated worldwide.

In recent weeks, however, there are signs that the government is wary of opening too quickly and triggering a second wave of infections in the country.

The plans to reopen the cinemas were canceled in late March, less than two weeks after they were ordered to restart, according to state media. While many tourist attractions in Shanghai were open for only 10 days before closing them on March 31.

After photos of the crowd in Huangshan were posted on social media, the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, launched a severe rebuke on social media warning tourists: “Don’t meet! “

In a comment posted on the newspaper’s website, an opinion writer said it was understandable that people would like to go out after being quarantined, but now was not the time to stop being “vigilant”.

“If there are asymptomatic carriers present at large-scale gatherings, the consequences would be serious,” said the article.

Huangshan has since announced it will stop receiving tourists, the newspaper said.

Third wave

Concerns over China’s loosening of coronavirus restrictions too quickly have prompted Hong Kong experts and authorities to warn of the possibility of a “third wave” of infections in the city.

Hong Kong epidemiologist Yuen Kwok-yung told local journalists on Sunday that there may be a “new wave” of cases in mainland China, due to infections imported from Europe and the United States.

“So in Hong Kong, we could have a third wave of cases coming from the mainland after a second wave … The epidemic is still serious in society. At this stage, it is still not optimistic. most worried is inadequate testing of patients with mild symptoms, which prevents us from cutting the chain of transmission, “he said.

The global financial hub is still trying to contain a second wave of imported cases after the return of citizens and expatriates from Europe and the United Kingdom following a new epidemic in late March.

In just under two weeks, the number of local infections increased from 317 to almost 900.

Hong Kong Executive Council organizer Bernard Chan told public broadcaster RTHK on Sunday that the city government still has tougher measures it could adopt. to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

These measures could include restricting restaurants to “takeout only” or even a citywide lockdown.

“It could also risk spreading panic, but we must accept that it may be necessary if the alternative is the risk of worse,” he said.