Coronavirus control in the United States enters crucial weeks as case number exceeds 330,000

Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, the surgeon general of the United States, compared the coming week to a time in Pearl Harbor or September 11, saying on “Fox News Sunday” that it would be “the most difficult and difficult week saddest part of most Americans’ lives. “

Despite the growing number and gloomy warnings from health officials, President Donald Trump said Sunday evening during a White House briefing: “We are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

His comments were echoed by Vice President Mike Pence, who said, “We are starting to see the glimmers of progress.”

Asked about the apparent dissonance in messages from administration officials, Trump said: “I think we all know that we have to reach a certain point, and this point is going to be a horrible point in terms of death, but c is also a point where things will start to change. “

“We are very close to this level right now,” said the president, “and the week and a half, two weeks, I think it’s going to be very difficult.”

Earlier in the day, appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation”, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases conceded that “it would be a false statement” to say that the United States controls the pandemic.

“We have a hard time controlling it,” said Fauci.

Fauci continued to emphasize the importance of social distancing measures. On Saturday, he highlighted Washington State, where these measures appear to be bearing fruit.

The Boston Department of Health released a public health advisory on Sunday recommending that residents – except essential workers – stay home from 9 p.m. at 6 a.m., starting Monday, said Mayor Marty Walsh.

Additionally, everyone is encouraged to wear a face covering in public, a step that matches the White House recommendation on Friday that Americans wear face masks – although Trump has said the recommendation is voluntary.

“If you don’t agree with me or you don’t believe me or the governor or someone else, just turn on the television,” said Walsh. “Look at the number of lives lost every day from this virus.”

Yet the modeling cited by White House officials this week predicts that, even with rigorous mitigation efforts, between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will die from the coronavirus. And President Trump has refrained from a national home stay order, preferring to leave it up to states to decide.

A battle to stop the spread

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced good news on Sunday at a press conference in Albany, saying that the death toll in his state had dropped for the first time in recent days.

The importance of this, he said, is “too early to tell”. The number of new hospitalizations is also decreasing, while the hospital discharge rate is increasing, Cuomo said.

Based on the data, Cuomo said the state is either near the top of its curve, “or that the top could be a plateau and we could be on that plateau right now.”

“We will not know until we see the next few days,” he said.

With 122,031 cases and at least 4,159 deaths, Cuomo warned that state hospital systems only worked with a few days of medical equipment.

Other states are helping New York, offering what they can afford.

New York State will receive 140 fans from Oregon, Cuomo said Saturday at a press conference, adding that the move was both “nice” and “smart”. China is donating another 1,000 fans, Cuomo said.

“Help New York today,” said Cuomo on Sunday. “And then nationwide, we are moving resources to the next most affected location.”

Additional aid is underway from Washington State, which was the initial epicenter of the epidemic in the United States.

Due to mitigation efforts and resident cooperation, the state has seen fewer infections than it expected, said Dr. Raquel Bono, director of response management for the Covid- 19 of the State, in a press release.

As a result, Washington State will return more than 400 fans it has received from the national stock to help other communities in need, said Governor Jay Inslee.

“These fans are going to New York and other states hardest hit by this virus,” said Inslee. “I have said it several times over the past few weeks, we are in the same boat. This should guide all our actions at an individual and state level in the days and weeks to come.”

Washingtonians should always stay at home, wash their hands and practice social distancing, the statement added.

“People have been so beautiful to us,” said Governor Cuomo. “And this is the New York way – we’re going to codify everything we’ve learned, and we’re going beyond this curve, no matter which part of the country passes by, we’ll be there with equipment and personal and however we can help. “

Holy Week at the time of the coronaviruses

The social distancing measures were complicated by the fact that Sunday marked the beginning of Holy Week in the Christian faith, which leads to Easter.

Churches in the country have organized Palm Sunday services, many of which have been broadcast online. But some have held services in defiance of state bans.

“We have no right to worship freely in government. We get them from God,” said Reverend Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he stated that more than 1,200 people gathered on Sunday. “We prefer to obey God than man.”

Spell was charged last week with violating the state ban.

Meanwhile, Reverend Alvin Gwynn Sr. of Friendship Baptist Church in Baltimore said there was a steady stream of people walking in the processional process. He said he was careful not to have more than eight or nine at a time.

Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson told reporters on Sunday that churches are allowed to stay open, noting that most churches make services available online.

“Overall, the churches are doing the right thing. They want to protect their parishioners,” said Hutchinson. “There are some who have very low attendance and who distance themselves socially. We do not recommend it, but if it meets the guidelines, it is understandable.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez thanked religious leaders on Sunday who organized online services, calling it “the safest way to keep us all connected” on Sunday.

“Let us all help each other to stay safe at home during these religious holy days,” said Gimenez.

Other religious holidays will soon follow, with the start of the Jewish Passover holiday Wednesday evening and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan later this month.

States are under siege

Several states have reported large case jumps, including Pennsylvania, which has seen an increase of 1,494 cases, the governor’s office said Sunday, bringing the total to 11,510.

New Jersey reported another 3,482 cases on Sunday for a total of 37,505. At least 917 people have died, said the office of New Jersey governor Phil Murphy.

After “several” conversations with the White House, Murphy said on Sunday that the state had secured 500 additional fans. He called them the state’s # 1 need.

“We are deeply grateful,” Murphy told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Sunday evening, before adding: “It won’t be enough.”

“We are going to have, I think, not only a tough week ahead, but I think several weeks ahead will be tough,” said Murphy. “Whether it’s ventilators, personal protective equipment, beds, healthcare workers – all of that will be a strain in the coming weeks.”

Louisiana reported a 21% increase in cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 12,500 cases, according to the state health department.

“We are still very involved in this matter,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, deputy head of public health for the department at a press conference. “In fact, we didn’t even hit halfway.”

The coroner’s office and the New Orleans morgues have reached their limit, said Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and she has asked the federal government for additional refrigeration. o Officials respond to the influx by converting a convention center into an emergency hospital.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Sunday his condition could run out of fans by the end of the week if cases continue to increase.

“We now think it is probably around April 9 before we exceed our ventilation capacity based on the current number on hand, and … we are a few days behind on exceeding the capacity in intensive care bed “he told Jake of CNN. Tap on “State of the Union”.