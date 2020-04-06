Coronavirus advice for Metropolitan Opera performers on leave

It has been less than three weeks – even if it has been three years – since the Metropolitan Opera in New York shocked artistic communities across the country by announcing that it was canceling the rest of its 2019-2020 season and suspending employment from his workers union after March.

Since then, Los Angeles artists and musicians have been waiting to see if the coronavirus crisis will force west coast arts groups to implement similar emergency measures. A discouraging response came last week when the city’s largest not-for-profit theater company, the Center Theater Group, said it would postpone all programming for the summer and half of its full-time staff and part time until August 9. The Museum of Contemporary Art has followed suit. , dismissal or reduction of wages for all of its full-time staff, with the exception of four security guards. (Part-time employees, all 97 of them, had already been laid off.)

Former Met employees and contractors have had an unhappy head start over their Los Angeles counterparts in the arts when it comes to dealing with the new realities of unemployment associated with the anxiety of a growing pandemic. Three of them, however, took time this week to offer ideas and advice to Californians who might be on the verge of making the same cold and uncertain plunge.

David Gonsier, dancer

When the Met closed, Gonsier was excluded from two upcoming productions and lost 20% of his annual income, money he expected to spend the summer.

“The unemployment rate for artists around the world is essentially 100%,” said Gonsier, referring to the way work on stage and on screen has practically stopped.

David Gonsier, in purple, urges the dancers of Los Angeles to remember that their strength lies in the other. (Ian Douglas)

As a member of the board of governors of the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents dancers from the New York area, as well as co-founder of Dance Artists’ National Collective, a group of independent dancers who campaign for safety and fair working conditions, Gonsier had some valuable advice: Know your rights under the new Coronavirus Aid, Rescue and Economic Security Law (known as CARES Law).

“The CARES law includes a provision for help in the event of an unemployment pandemic,” said Gonsier, explaining that in New York, that meant $ 600 more a week in addition to a person’s regular unemployment benefits. These unemployment benefits generally last 26 weeks and pandemic unemployment assistance continues for another 13 weeks, he said.

The CARES law also allows groups that are not normally allowed to apply for unemployment – namely freelance and contract artists, artists and musicians – to do so.

“Many workers on leave will be qualified for this,” said Gonsier.

AGMA-affiliated union workers can seek help through the AGMA relief fund, which Gonsier says saw an increase of nearly $ 200,000 in donations after the Vermont senator’s presidential campaign , Bernie Sanders, named the fund in a recent fundraising appeal for coronaviruses.

“AGMA has opened up its criteria for who can ask for help and has increased the limit on what they can give you,” said Gonsier.

However, most dancers are not represented by a union, said Gonsier. A number of mutual aid funds are emerging to help these artists. The Actors’ Fund, for example, who has long experience of helping people in need, provides emergency financial assistance.

Los Angeles dancers can also turn to the Dancers Alliance as a resource, said Gonsier. This group “has done a great job of uniting the dance community around issues such as standardized rates, workplace safety and the use of collective action to ward off bad industry practices. These efforts will be doubly necessary in the coming months, as the worsening economic climate will almost certainly lead to drastic cuts in funding for the arts. “

Gonsier gives hope that the Met and other artistic institutions could reopen in August, but he fears that the recovery still depends on “public confidence in confined spaces”. When will someone be emotionally ready to sit in a theater with 3,000 other people?

Alexa Jarvis, chorister

Jarvis was an independent soloist until two years ago, when she was hired full-time at the Met.

“It’s the safe solution. It is the movement that will allow me to have a family, sleep in my own bed at night and not live in a suitcase, “said Jarvis of the coveted concert.

Chorister Alexa Jarvis was put on leave by the Met after announcing that she was canceling the rest of her 2019-2020 season. (Photo by Alexa Jarvis)

If you’ve signed a contract with a major LA art group, Jarvis said, it’s more than likely you’ve glossed over the fine print in your contract that is now widely used in the coronavirus era: the force majeure clause. .

This clause essentially limits liability for an unforeseeable event, such as a natural disaster and emergencies such as strikes or a rapidly spreading pandemic.

“You just signed it, you don’t even think about it,” said Jarvis.

Until he is suddenly called upon to explain why you are no longer going to receive a paycheck.

Jarvis, who lives in an apartment near Lincoln Center with his 4-month-old baby and her husband (also a singer), said she plans to go out in the summer as best she can. She hopes the Met will reopen for its preseason in late July.

His advice to artists from the opposite coast?

“As artists, it is useful to feel that we have a goal. Develop a routine. Find someone to take care of, even if it’s remote, ”she said. “I think that at the end of this crisis, we will more than ever need to help heal and inspire the mourning world.”

Michelle Vargo, dancer

As a dancer who often tours, Vargo saw the closure of the United States as soon as theaters began to close in Europe. The day the Met finally closed, she and another dancer visited HR with concerns about large groups of artists coming together to audition for Verdi’s “Aida”.

Two hours after leaving the building, she heard the news. She was about to pick up her 7 year old daughter from school and cried on the train.

Vargo lives in Sugar Hill, near the 150th Manhattan Street with daughter, 21 month old son and partner. The four have been inside since March 26, when things started to get darker and darker in the city.

“We hear sirens all day and all night,” she said.

Dancer Michelle Vargo was laid off when the Met announced it would cancel the rest of its 2019-2020 season. (Photo by Michelle Vargo)

Vargo’s advice is to stay in touch with people in the arts.

Also find an activity that helps others. She gives her time to teach yoga online. She runs two a week, one for her daughter’s school and one for health workers.

“My partner and I are just saying that we have no right to complain. We are healthy, we are inside, ”she said.

Spending time with children and paying attention to their needs and natural curiosities provides a silver lining in dark times.

Ella, the daughter of dancer Michelle Vargo, and her son, Jasper, after Ella’s first concert in the living room. (Michelle Vargo)

When the Met closed, her daughter was to perform for the very first time alongside her mother in “Werther”. The next day was to be the last dress rehearsal of the show.

“She had a really tough day,” said Vargo of the day her daughter heard the news.

But the girl quickly found a solution. She told her mother that she would perform in their house every night, there was a scheduled performance of “Werther”.

And she stayed there. She dresses and dances every night, and Vargas and her partner give her flowers.