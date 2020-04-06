Chris Childs detonates Latrell Sprewell as “pawn” in Dolan-Oakley feud

Former Knicks leader Chris Childs tore former teammate Latrell Sprewell for being “a pawn” in the Charles Oakley saga.

Sprewell showed up next to owner James Dolan in the next home game after Oakley was kicked out and arrested at the Garden in February 2017.

Sprewell had been removed from the franchise since his trade in 2003, but was sitting on the baseline for this Knicks-Spurs game. Dolan was seated in the middle, surrounded by Sprewell and Bernard King.

Appearing on CBS Sports Radio Sunday, Childs said he had been arrested by the Knicks since the two incidents.

“It was so disrespectful not only to Oak, but also to me,” said Childs, who played for the Knicks from 1996 to 2001. “Quite [I was bothered]. Oak and I talked about it. I don’t know how I would have behaved if I was there. I would probably also have been arrested. “

Childs said that he and Oakley were “always good friends.”

“It looked like none of the guys who played for the Knicks, Patrick [Ewing], I don’t think he spoke on behalf of Oak, ” Childs said. “Sprewell introduced himself while he was away from the team for many years. I knew it was a photo shoot but it was really disturbing. It is a pity that he allowed himself to be a pawn in this situation. “

In all fairness, the Knicks’ former director of public relations, Jonathan Supranowitz, had been working on reconciliation between Sprewell and Dolan for three years. Of course, the moment was no accident.

Childs said the Knicks’ fortunes are unlikely to change until Dolan sells the team.

“How they treated [Oakley] when they threw it out of the arena affects my way of thinking about management, ”said Childs.

“Until that changes, I don’t think anything positive will happen until there is a change at the top.”

Oakley’s defamation lawsuit against Dolan was dismissed by the federal court last month, although a confidential mediation hearing was held by phone last week. Meanwhile, Sprewell has made several veteran appearances for the Knicks since the Oakley incident.