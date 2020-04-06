Chernobyl forest fire increases radiation levels

A fire covering about 50 acres started on Saturday afternoon near the village of Vladimirovka, among the uninhabited Chernobyl exclusion zone , and responders were still fighting two fires on Monday morning, the Ukrainian emergency services said in a statement.

“There is bad news – at the center of the fire, the radiation is above normal,” wrote Egor Firsov, head of the ecological inspection service of Ukraine. a publication on Facebook next to a video of a Geiger counter. “As you can see in the video, the device readings are 2.3, while the standard is 0.14. But this is only in the area of ​​the fire.”

Its measurements refer to the reading of the microsievert per hour (μSv / h); the maximum allowable amount of natural background radiation is 0.5 μSv / hr, according to emergency services, but the amount reported by Firsov was almost five times greater.

A total of 124 firefighters, two An-32P aircraft and a Mi-8 helicopter are fighting the largest fires and have made 42 drops of water in the area. Fourteen other firefighters were fighting a small fire of about 12 acres, emergency services said.

However, the rise in radiation levels does not seem to be spreading to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, or to the city of Chernobyl, where authorities say the radiation levels remain normal. Another image of a Geiger counter near the fire, taken on Sunday, shows a reading just below the maximum amount allowed. Vladimirovka is in the deserted 1,000-square-mile exclusion zone, which was evacuated after the devastating explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986, which caused radioactive fallout across Europe and exposed millions of people. at dangerous radiation levels. The region has since been invaded by nature and forest fires are not uncommon. “The problem of fires on the grass by careless citizens in the spring and fall has long been a very acute problem for us,” wrote Firsov. “Every year we see the same picture – fields, reeds, forests are burning in all regions.” He called for new legislation to impose tougher sanctions on anyone who caught fire in the region. “There are relevant bills. I hope they will be passed. Otherwise, large-scale fires will continue to occur every fall and every spring,” he wrote.

CNN’s Mary Ilyushina contributed to the report.

