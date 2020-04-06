CEOs warn Trump of economic shutdown amid coronavirus

Canada’s top CEOs are sounding the alarm in private conversations with President Trump that companies could face economic ruin if America fails to come up with a gradual return to work plan, according to published report Monday.

While the country is plagued by the coronavirus pandemic, senior leaders have called for a national conversation about the compromises involved in continuing widespread blockades after mid-May, Axios reported.

They are aware that most businesses will not restart until June or even later, but fear a lack of urgency to return sooner.

Without a glimpse of how companies can get their employees back to work, large and small businesses could fall, they warn.

Gary Cohn, Trump’s first White House economic adviser, said that CEOs “just need a realistic schedule, and we need to talk about it honestly so we can tell our employees.”

“There are a lot of conversations going on: when does a business become unrecoverable?” Cohn told Axios. “Business owners ask, ‘When should I just fire my staff, shut down, and give the owner the key? »»

“Companies are concerned that their employees will be forced to jump at the first job offer, so they cannot count on them to come back,” he added.

One of the ideas put forward would allow people to return to work in certain regions of the country or types of work. Any plan would include strict guidelines for the use of masks and gloves.

Trump had suggested reopening the economy by Easter Sunday, but ultimately decided to extend the restrictions until April 30, fearing that the coronavirus would spread further.