Cameo videos allow athletes to connect with fans during isolation

Lakers center JaVale McGee has autographed countless times.

Fans line up in a collectibles store or on a convention stand with jerseys, basketballs – whatever – to get a few seconds from an NBA player and his autograph.

For McGee, it was a grind. The same jokes, the same Sharpie marker, the same autograph, over and over.

Like many NBA players, however, he has found an alternative way to connect with his fans – to help wish your daughter a happy Valentine’s Day, to embarrass you for a fantasy project, to embarrass you from jumping on vans and to share a small part of his day thanks to the video of the mobile phone and Cameo, a Chicago-based company which reserves and delivers personalized messages.

“Sometimes you went to book signings and people wanted personalized stuff and you had to say ‘no’. If we personalize each one – we have 3,000 people waiting, “said McGee earlier this year before social distancing and self isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “With Cameo, it’s personalized.”

The company, which has its roots in the sport and includes sports investors like the keeper of the Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving, tries to modernize the autograph in the most millennial way possible.

Fans can book their favorite athletes or celebrities by sending them a preview of the message they want to record. Talent sets its own costs and keeps 75%. Cameo obtains the remaining 25%.

“Literally, the idea when we started the business was that the selfie was the new autograph,” Cameo co-founder Steven Galanis said in a telephone interview. “Cameo was a way to have this experience, this selfie experience, without really meeting the person in real life.”

If you really want a message from Caitlyn Jenner, you can do it – at $ 2,500, she’s the most expensive person on the site. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dennis Rodman? Yes, they are available. Your favorite reality stars? Singers from the 90s? Feelings on the Internet? Professional wrestlers? Athletes? There too.

Cameo is a market full of people with whom you would like to request a selfie if you had the chance to meet Debbie Gibson, Jose Canseco, Troy Aikman, Snoop Doggy Dogg or Stormy Daniels.

“It’s a great idea, a great platform,” said McGee.

Former USC star Jordan McLaughlin was 30 games into his first NBA season when the season ended, returning to California from the Minnesota Timberwolves. With nothing else to do, he sat at his home and looked at the camera on his cell phone, wishing fans a happy birthday and sending words of encouragement, 20 seconds at a time for $ 30 a video.

Beats does nothing.

“That’s pretty much what it has been,” said McLaughlin, knowing that teammates like Karl-Anthony Towns would be in much more demand. “With the time they are now, it is nice and practical for athletes and people with a platform to earn some money and make the day.”

Cameo is not alone in this business. There are competing entities on the web, including Real Talk Live, a company where you can have live conversations with celebrities when you pay by the minute.

The idea of ​​personalized content has many fans in the league. The site itself was born in the minds of Duke basketball fans, with former NBA veteran Lance Thomas being one of the first five people to use the platform.

Over 40 current NBA players are available for reservations through Cameo. More have tried the service and plan to return. And with players like Irving and NBA champions like McGee, Pau Gasol and Udonis Haslem of Miami, more are expected.

Between players active in the NBA, WNBA, G League and foreign leagues, as well as retired players, Cameo has more than 400 basketball players on its roster. And with the closure of the league, even more people have tried to get more information about the service.

“By next season, it will be more surprising if someone is not on than if they are,” said Galanis.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is one of Cameo’s most prolific basketball players – recording over 500 messages for fans.

“I lost count,” said Kanter earlier this year. “Every three days, I probably received 17 or 18 requests. I do them right before I fall asleep, each takes about 30 seconds – it’s mostly a birthday cry. “What’s up Jack, this is Enes Kanter from the Boston Celtics. I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and wish you the best. I hope you have the best year and the best birthday ever. I hope you see you and your family at one of my games. ”»

Does it cost someone 50 dollars?

“There,” he said.

There’s money to be made, even if your NBA general player doesn’t need it.

“It’s the salary. It’s a grind. I did it, “joked McGee. “It’s my money and goes directly to the bank account.”

According to Cameo, Abdul-Jabbar is the most popular former player. He charges $ 500 per video and, according to Galanis, he fills between 15 and 20 per week. Dennis Rodman, at $ 300, was one of the first superstars to sign.

Vince Carter, who will soon be retired ($ 300), makes about 15 each week. Aaron Gordon of Orlando, who has just joined the platform following the suspension of the league, makes nearly 20 videos per week and now charges $ 130 after raising his price.

“You can send videos to fans, friends or families – people who just wanted a message. Maybe it’s to encourage them or something to make them feel better in their day. And this is something that I love to do. I like that people feel good, “said Celtics rookie Grant Williams, who charges $ 60. “… I wanted to be available, but I also wanted it to be something where I didn’t get a request every five seconds, because it becomes less authentic the more you do it.” I didn’t want to do it for $ 10 because you get hundreds of requests then. “

Especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Galanis wants its richest talents to remember why, ideally, they got involved in this platform. Gasol, for example, donates all of the money he earns from his Cameo videos to his charitable foundation.

“It is not so much about finding additional income,” he said. “It’s really about connecting with your fans. Don’t think about the value of your time. Think about how much your fans can afford. It really matters.

“… Have empathy for what’s going on in the world. We feel as bad as anyone that everything has been canceled. But here is an opportunity to interact with your fans. There is so much (self-explanatory) going on right now – people losing their jobs – how cool it is to be able to sit on your couch and make someone’s life (better). This is the message and it has been very well received.