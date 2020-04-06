Brett Crozier: a former navy commander who sounded the alarm following an epidemic of coronavirus on ships tests positive for the virus

by April 6, 2020 Top News
USS Theodore Roosevelt: Sailors applaud the commander of the aircraft carrier that was removed after issuing a coronavirus warning
Captain Brett Crozier The Times started showing symptoms on Thursday before he was kicked out of the warship, citing two classmates from the Crozier Naval Academy who are close to him and his family.

CNN asked the Navy to comment. A Navy spokesman declined to comment to The Times on Crozier’s status.

Crozier was relieved of his command last week by the acting secretary of the US Navy, Thomas Modly, for what Modly called a “bad judgment”, leaving the chain of command and posting a memo too widely on an unsecured system.

In a note sent earlier last week, Crozier pleaded with naval officials that “decisive action is needed” to remove the majority of the ship’s personnel and isolate them for two weeks. The letter was published Tuesday in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday defends the removal of Crozier, explaining to Jake Tapper of CNN that this decision is an example of how “we hold leaders accountable for their actions”.

“I think Acting Secretary (Thomas) Modly made a very difficult decision – a decision I support. It was based on his opinion that he had lost faith and confidence in the captain because of his actions,” said Esper said on “State of the Union.” “This is just another example of how we hold leaders accountable for their actions.”

An investigation is underway into the matter, Esper told Tapper.

Esper said that 155 sailors from Roosevelt have been tested positive for Covid-19, and more than half of the people on board the aircraft carrier have been tested. There was no hospitalization, according to the secretary.

CNN’s Barbara Starr contributed to this report.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/okEosNUigKM/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Former Clinton adviser predicts "writing move" for Andrew Cuomo

Former Clinton adviser predicts “writing move” for Andrew Cuomo

April 6, 2020
A woman flying to see her dying mother was the only passenger on the plane

A woman flying to see her dying mother was the only passenger on the plane

April 6, 2020
Tybee Island to Fight "Reckless Mandate" of Governor of Georgia to Reopen State Beaches

Tybee Island to Fight “Reckless Mandate” of Governor of Georgia to Reopen State Beaches

April 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *