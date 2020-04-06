Brett Crozier: a former navy commander who sounded the alarm following an epidemic of coronavirus on ships tests positive for the virus

Captain Brett Crozier The Times started showing symptoms on Thursday before he was kicked out of the warship, citing two classmates from the Crozier Naval Academy who are close to him and his family.

CNN asked the Navy to comment. A Navy spokesman declined to comment to The Times on Crozier’s status.

Crozier was relieved of his command last week by the acting secretary of the US Navy, Thomas Modly, for what Modly called a “bad judgment”, leaving the chain of command and posting a memo too widely on an unsecured system.

In a note sent earlier last week, Crozier pleaded with naval officials that “decisive action is needed” to remove the majority of the ship’s personnel and isolate them for two weeks. The letter was published Tuesday in the San Francisco Chronicle.