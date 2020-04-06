Brett Crozier: a former navy commander who sounded the alarm following an epidemic of coronavirus on ships tests positive for the virus

USS Theodore Roosevelt: Sailors applaud the commander of the aircraft carrier that was removed after issuing a coronavirus warning
Captain Brett Crozier started showing symptoms before being pulled from the warship on Thursday, the Times reported, citing two classmates from Crozier’s Naval Academy who are close to him and his family.

CNN asked the Navy to comment. A Navy spokesman declined to comment to The Times on Crozier’s status.

Crozier was relieved of his command last week by the acting secretary of the US Navy, Thomas Modly, for what Modly called a “bad judgment”, leaving the chain of command and posting a memo too widely on an unsecured system.

In a note sent earlier last week, Crozier pleaded with naval officials that “decisive action is needed” to remove the majority of the ship’s personnel and isolate them for two weeks. The letter was published Tuesday in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday defended Crozier’s dismissal, explaining to Jake Tapper of CNN that this decision is an example of how “we hold leaders accountable for their actions”.

“I think Acting Secretary (Thomas) Modly made a very difficult decision – a decision I support. It was based on his opinion that he had lost faith and confidence in the captain because of his actions,” said Esper said on “State of the Union.” “This is just another example of how we hold leaders accountable for their actions.”

An investigation is underway into the matter, Esper told Tapper.

Esper said 155 Roosevelt sailors tested positive for Covid-19, and that more than half of those aboard the aircraft carrier were tested. There was no hospitalization, according to the secretary.

CNN’s Barbara Starr contributed to this report.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/05/politics/brett-crozier-coronavirus-navy/index.html

