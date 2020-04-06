Boris Johnson “stays in control” after admission to coronavirus hospital

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick said on Monday that Johnson “remains in charge” of the hospital’s British government, where he was taken around 8 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET) Sunday evening, 10 days after the positive test for the virus.

“I know for him personally it will be very frustrating that he had to go to the hospital to have these tests, and he will want to be back at number 10 (Downing Street) leading ahead, which is his way, “Jenrick told the BBC Today program Monday morning.

“But it remains in government control and will be updated regularly in the hospital, as it was while he was isolating himself.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the highest cabinet minister after Johnson, will chair the government’s regular morning coronavirus planning meeting, Jenrick said.

Downing Street has already stated Raab would have stand if the Prime Minister was unable to rule the country. If Raab also fell ill, the Prime Minister has the power to delegate responsibility to one of his ministers, according to PA Media. Jenrick added: “It was not an emergency admission, it was a scheduled admission, in order to have routine tests. These tests are in progress and he will stay in the hospital as long as he can. But I heard he is doing well, and I can’t wait for him to get back to number 10 as soon as possible. “ When asked if the Prime Minister would spend more nights in the hospital, Jenrick said, “He will obviously follow the advice of the doctors and nurses at the hospital who are doing these tests. followed advice and followed directions. “ President Donald Trump expressed sympathy, calling Johnson “a strong man and a strong person.” President Trump said on Sunday evening at a press conference, “I want to express our nation’s wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he leads his own personal fight against the virus.” “All Americans pray for him. He is a friend of mine, a great gentleman and a great leader.” Downing Street insisted Sunday that Johnson’s hospital admission was a “ precautionary step “taken because shows” persistent symptoms “ten days after being tested positive for coronavirus. Johnson, 55, announced he had tested positive for the virus on March 27, describing a cough and fever in a video posted on Twitter . Johnson said in an update on Friday that he continued to experience a temperature. Her pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, also experienced symptoms of Covid-19, and said over the weekend that she was “on the mend.” Johnson’s Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock also said on March 27 that he has the virus, and British chief medical officer Chris Whitty has announced that he will begin isolation after demonstrating symptoms. The UK was criticized for being slow to respond to the coronavirus, with Johnson still shaking hands with patients with the virus in hospital just a few weeks ago.

Nikki Carvajal, Susannah Cullinane and Mohammed Tawfeeq from CNN contributed to the report.



