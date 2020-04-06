Boeing extends closure of Washington state production facilities due to coronavirus

“These actions are being taken in light of the company’s continued efforts for employee health and safety, the current assessment of the spread of Covid-19 in Washington State, the reliability of the broadcast chain. ‘supply and additional recommendations from government health authorities,’ company said in a Release Sunday.

Boeing previously asked all employees who could work from home to do so, but this was not possible for people working on assembly lines. The Washington plant work disruption occurred after the death of an employee in Everett, Washington related to the coronavirus.

The company said in its initial announcement last month that affected workers would be paid during the closure.

Concerning the prolonged suspension, the workers concerned will receive 10 days of wages to take into account the 10 working days from the closure initially planned, then will have to use the PTO days for the continuous closure, according to a spokesperson. from Boeing. If their available PTO days are running out, they will have to use the days of absence without pay, in which case they will be eligible for unemployment benefits. The spokesman said the affected workers will continue to receive medical benefits throughout the closure. Boeing implements safety measures during suspension, including visual cues to encourage physical remoteness, more frequent cleaning of work and common areas, and shift work schedules for essential workers who must continue to come to work during closure, and which will be in place during operations can restart. Boeing friday also announced shutdown of production operations at one of its helicopter factories outside of Philadelphia. On Wednesday, the United Auto Workers, which represents hourly employees of Boeing in Philadelphia, told its members that there have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus among its employees. While one worked remotely, we continued to work in the factory. No further information on their condition has been released. Unrelated to the coronavirus, Boeing had also previously stopped production from its assembly line in Renton, Washington, where the Boeing 737 Max was built. This plane was grounded Last year two fatal accidents and while Boeing continued to build the plane for the rest of 2019, he temporarily closed the line in January. Employees working on the Max had not been laid off but were reassigned to other duties. – CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report

