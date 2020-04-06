Bobby Mitchell, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deceased 84

WASHINGTON – Bobby Mitchell, the quick Hall of Famer who became the first black player for the Washington Redskins, has died. He was 84 years old.

Mitchell shared his career with the Cleveland Browns and Redskins and was inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame in 1983. The Hall of Fame said Sunday evening that Mitchell’s family had said he died in afternoon but had not provided further details.

“The game has lost a legend today,” said Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker in a statement. “Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a true gentleman to everyone he worked with or competed with.”

When Mitchell joined the Redskins in 1962, they became the last NFL team to integrate. After playing his first four seasons in Cleveland, he spent seven more with Washington and retired with the combined second offense.

Mitchell became a Redskins scout and then became an assistant general manager.

“His passion for football is unmatched by everyone I have met,” said Redskins owner Daniel Snyder. “Not only was he one of the most influential people in franchise history, he was also one of the greatest men I have ever known. It was a real class act and will be greatly missed. “

NFL retiree Brian Mitchell, who has no connection to but became friends with Bobby, said he learned from the Hall of Famer: “Tough times don’t stay, tough people do it and you don’t let what you go through change who you are unless it is for the better. “

“I’m sure there were people telling him things and doing things that (ticked off him), but he wasn’t bitter,” said Brian Mitchell. “When you look at him when he worked for the Redskins at the start, a lot of people thought Bobby should have been the general manager of the Washington Redskins. He didn’t get bitter. He kept doing everything he could. “

Bobby Mitchell said in an episode of “60 Minutes Sports” from Showtime in 2015 that he understood fairly quickly when he signed in Washington “no one in this city used to have a black star” . His friend and fellow Hall of Fame colleague Jim Brown went even further.

“Bobby was an individual who was thrown into the arena of being a victim for no reason,” said Brown. “He must have suffered from being black more than anyone I know who played football when I was playing. with that kind of ability, if he were white, everyone on this earth would know who he was. “

Mitchell played the back half for the Browns from 1958 to 1961 and moved on to the side with the Redskins, leading the NFL in receiving yards in 1962 and 1963. He was a three-time NFL selection, played in four Pro Bowls and its 7,954 all. The multi-purpose courses were the second largest in the history of the league when he retired in 1968.

After his retirement, Mitchell became active in the community and has organized an annual golf tournament to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society since 1980.

“You look at Bobby, his career was a Hall of Fame career, but I know for African-Americans he was also a social activist,” said Brian Mitchell. “Not only was he a great football player and a guy who fought for the rights of his people, but he was also a guy who was a philanthropist, a guy who did everything you were supposed to do.”

Mitchell grew up in Hot Springs, Arkansas, played high school baseball, and played track and soccer at the University of Illinois. The Hall of Fame flag on the museum campus in Canton, Ohio will be raised to half the staff in memory of Mitchell.