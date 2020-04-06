Bill Gates calls the coronavirus pandemic a “nightmare scenario”

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said the coronavirus pandemic was a “nightmare scenario,” but said that with a strong national response, the United States could keep deaths below the massive numbers cited by the White House task force.

President Trump and health experts warned last week that the death toll could reach between 100,000 and 240,000 people, while anticipating “approximately two weeks” to come.

“Well, if we do the social distance correctly, we should be able to get by with far fewer deaths,” said Gates on “Fox News Sunday.”

“This is a nightmare scenario because respiratory viruses transmitted between humans can develop exponentially,” he said. “And you know, if we kept going to work, traveling the way we were, you know, that curve would never curve until the majority of people were infected, and then a lot of people asking for hospital care and a lot of deaths. . “

The billionaire philanthropist has urged the Trump administration to implement a national plan to impose restrictions on stay at home, rather than leaving it to the governors of the country, to avoid a piecemeal approach.

“Well, when you have limited resources, you need to allocate them where they are most needed,” said Gates.

“Certainly, because people are moving across the country, we must have the closure, otherwise you will have exponential growth. It will spread to other parts of the country.”

As of Monday, the United States had 337,971 cases of coronavirus.

The death toll has approached 10,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.