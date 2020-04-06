Baseball at the cinema feat. Dascha Polanco

It’s a new week, which means a new episode of the “Pinstripe Pod” with Chris Shearn and former Yankee Jeff Nelson. With baseball season still on hiatus and the return unknown, we take this episode into the entertainment spectrum, including guest appearances of an actor and actress who love the Yankees.

Shearn and Nellie open the show by welcoming sports writer Peter Botte to New York. He talks about “The Big 50”, his new book on the Yankees’ greatest moments, which will be released on April 14. They also talk about the 2020 baseball season. Will it even happen? Will sport ever return in 2020? The guys then discuss the best baseball movies and the best sports movies in general.

Dascha Polanco, an actress from the hit show “Orange is the new black”, then joins the podcast. Polanco talks about the origin of his love for the Yankees, wanting to be a third base coach and his favorite teams and memories of the Yankees. She then enters her role on the popular Netflix show, how she turns into a character and if that affects her in real life. She also talks about being in the movie “In The Heights”, which comes out this year. The Brooklyn native talks about the experience of the worklist in collaboration with Sylvester Stallone on the new film “Samaritan” which will be released in December.

Yankees actor and rabid fan Nick Turturro walks in to conclude the show. Turturro talks about a classic Yankees game he watched during his forties, the 1995 playoffs, the league years and the important role of Nellie. They also talk about the fact that Turturro is a big part of the movie “The Longest Yard” and how amazing the star cast was. He talks about being a doorman in Billy Joel’s apartment building and also meeting Mickey Mantle and Donald Trump.

