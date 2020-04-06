Arizona man arrested after being charged with stealing coronavirus protection equipment and cleaning supplies

Keith Brown, 49, was arrested and imprisoned in Yavapai County jail for one count of theft and one count of fraud, Prescott Police Department said in a statement on Saturday.
Brown worked in the housekeeping department on the west campus of the Yavapai Regional Medical Center, which contacted police on Friday about suspicions that Brown had stolen supplies.
In an interview with the police, Brown admitted that he stole gloves, a hand sanitizer, surgical scrubs, face cloths, paper towels, masks, bleach cleaner, toilet paper and a disinfectant for hands in the past three weeks, said Prescott police.
CNN contacted Brown for comment.
Brown was fired from his post at the west campus of the Yavapai Regional Medical Center, police said.
The police department said it was working with the hospital to return the items as soon as they were deemed safe to use.
