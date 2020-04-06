Arizona man arrested after being charged with stealing coronavirus protection equipment and cleaning supplies

Keith Brown, 49, was arrested and imprisoned in Yavapai County jail for one count of theft and one count of fraud, Prescott Police Department said in a statement on Saturday.

The arrest comes at a time when healthcare workers and others on the front lines of the coronavirus epidemic face a severe shortage of protective equipment including masks, gloves, cleaning supplies and toilet paper, which are hard to find across the country.

Brown worked in the housekeeping department on the west campus of the Yavapai Regional Medical Center, which contacted police on Friday about suspicions that Brown had stolen supplies.

In an interview with the police, Brown admitted that he stole gloves, a hand sanitizer, surgical scrubs, face cloths, paper towels, masks, bleach cleaner, toilet paper and a disinfectant for hands in the past three weeks, said Prescott police.