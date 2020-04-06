Arizona man arrested after being charged with stealing coronavirus protection equipment and cleaning supplies

by April 6, 2020 Top News
Arizona man arrested after being charged with stealing coronavirus protection equipment and cleaning supplies

Keith Brown, 49, was arrested and imprisoned in Yavapai County jail for one count of theft and one count of fraud, Prescott Police Department said in a statement on Saturday.

The arrest comes at a time when healthcare workers and others on the front lines of the coronavirus epidemic face a severe shortage of protective equipment including masks, gloves, cleaning supplies and toilet paper, which are hard to find across the country.

Brown worked in the housekeeping department on the west campus of the Yavapai Regional Medical Center, which contacted police on Friday about suspicions that Brown had stolen supplies.

In an interview with the police, Brown admitted that he stole gloves, a hand sanitizer, surgical scrubs, face cloths, paper towels, masks, bleach cleaner, toilet paper and a disinfectant for hands in the past three weeks, said Prescott police.

CNN contacted Brown for comment.

Brown was fired from his post at the west campus of the Yavapai Regional Medical Center, police said.

The police department said it was working with the hospital to return the items as soon as they were deemed safe to use.

CNN Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/ApvwWHi5_3Y/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Live coronavirus updates: US declares national emergency

Live coronavirus updates: 1.2 million cases worldwide

April 6, 2020
Trump dismisses intelligence community watchdog who informed Congress of whistleblower complaint that led to dismissal

Michael Atkinson: Former intelligence community watchdog discusses recent layoffs

April 6, 2020
Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19

Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

April 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *