Ariana Grande surprises quarantined fans with song “Virtual Love”

She blows kisses on the air.

Unable to perform live, pop stars including Ariana Grande find creative ways to entertain their quarantined coronavirus fans.

“Tommy [and] I send you virtual love “, Ariana Grande, legend of the pop star a video one of these digital performances with his record producer Tommy Brown, 33. “I hope you all stay safe, sane, healthy and as creative as possible.”

The 26-year-old singer then sang the title track from her 2014 album “My Everything”.

“I cried enough tears to see my own reflection in it,” she hums as Brown accompanies him to the piano from a separate space, socially distancing even on the screen itself. Brown has worked with Grande on his five albums and has scored a number of his successes.

The video recorded more than 185,000 likes on Twitter and more than 2.7 million views on Instagram since its publication on Sunday evening.

The “thanks u, then”, the singer made the headlines while staying indoors during the quarantine, to share photos how her natural curly hair has grown since she started to distance herself from the pandemic by responding to a handwashing video mocking her long sleeves, Send money fans affected by coronavirus-related outages, meeting with her “Victorious”, co-stars and quarantine with her new boyfriend, real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

The show also took place for a number of other performers – although on video chat and other virtual methods. Elton John, for example, organized a benefit concert against coronaviruses with remote performances, Patrick Stewart proved that the actors remain essential in the judgment and Bruce Springsteen, Diplo, Charli XCX, Erykah Badu, Rufus Wainwright and Ben Gibbard have all used technology to stream music instead of playing it live. Virtual entertainment is so successful, it could become a business model after the passage of the pandemic.