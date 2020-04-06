Apple makes face shields for doctors with coronavirus

Apple has started manufacturing face shields for healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech giant plans to ship more than a million clear shields every week as part of an “enterprise-wide effort,” said CEO Tim Cook. The first batch was delivered last week to Kaiser Hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley of California, where it received medical praise, said Cook.

“We are working closely with healthcare professionals and government officials to get them to where they are most needed,” Cook said in a video. posted on Twitter Sunday. “We hope to quickly expand distribution beyond the United States.”

According to Cook, Apple has brought its product designers, engineers, suppliers, and operations and packaging teams to design, produce, and ship adjustable face shields. They come in boxes of 100 and each can be assembled in less than two minutes, he said.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say health workers should wear face shields like Apple when they don’t have more fitted masks – or in combination with homemade masks.

The Cupertino, California-based company has also purchased more than 20 million masks worldwide through its supply chain, said Cook. Other large tech companies such as Facebook and Salesforce have also donated masks due to a supply shortage in the United States.

“This is a truly global effort and we work continuously and closely with governments at all levels to ensure that these donations are given to the places that need them most,” said Cook.