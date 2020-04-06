Airlines Interrupt Most New York Flights Amid Fears Over Coronaviruses

Airlines are dramatically reducing connections to and from the New York area, while authorities are urging travelers to avoid the country’s largest coronavirus hotspot.

American Airlines plans to operate only 13 flights per day from JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports this week through May 6 – down 95% from a daily average of 271 flights in April 2019, the airline said. Texas based carrier. Most of the reductions will take effect on Tuesday, although trips from Newark to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport will not be suspended until Thursday.

The move came after United Airlines announced on Saturday that it would reduce daily flights to Newark and LaGuardia from 157 to just 17. The Chicago-based carrier does not take off from JFK.

The cuts followed the March 28 notice from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention against all non-essential travel to and from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The Big Apple has become the US epicenter of the coronavirus crisis with nearly 65,000 cases and more than 2,400 deaths on Sunday.

David Seymour, executive vice president of operations at American, attributed his airline’s cuts to the CDC’s warning as well as a “rapid decline” in demand for travel to and from the New York area. American Airlines will only operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At all three airports, no aircraft or crewmembers should stay in the area overnight, the company told employees on Sunday.

“This limited service in New York will continue to provide essential connectivity to our customers, including the transportation of all essential personnel and goods needed by the community and health care professionals to fight the disease,” said Seymour to employees in a letter.

Small carriers have made similar reductions.

Low-cost airline Spirit has suspended flights until at least May 4 in LaGuardia and Newark as well as airports serving Hartford, Connecticut and Niagara Falls and Plattsburgh. And JetBlue will cut daily flights to and from four local airports by up to 80%, the Queens-based company said last week.

Even more travel could be eliminated as President Trump plans to suspend flights to the U.S. cities hardest hit by the deadly coronavirus. The pandemic has hit the airline industry, prompting Congress to include some $ 50 billion in assistance to passenger carriers in last month’s $ 2 trillion stimulus bill.

