Acting Secretary of the Navy accuses captain of ousted carrier of being “stupid” in speech to ship’s crew

In remarks posted on the ship’s sound system, Modly suggested that Crozier had leaked the memo on purpose or was “too naive or too stupid” to be in command if he didn’t think sending it to more than 20 people would not result. communicate with the public. “If he did not think, in my opinion, that this information was not going to be disclosed to the public, at that time and in the information age in which we live, then he was either A, too naive or too stupid to be a captain of a ship like this, “said Modly. “The alternative is that he did it on purpose.” Modly went on to say it was a “betrayal of trust, with me, with her chain of command.” Crozier had written to Navy leaders to alert them to the challenges of trying to contain the disease aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt and to urgently ask the sailors for permission to quarantine the ship . “We are not at war. Seafarers do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are not dealing properly with our most reliable asset: our seafarers,” Crozier wrote in a note from service that three US defense officials confirmed to CNN. When asked if Modly’s personal attack on Crozier was appropriate, a senior defense official said on Monday: “I don’t know what to say.” Modly’s use of the word “betrayal” is a burden because to say that an officer has betrayed the Navy is a court martial offense. A defense official familiar with Modly’s remarks offered his opinion on Modly’s address, saying that the acting secretary “should be fired. I don’t know how he survives that day.” According to Monday, 173 of the ship’s crew were tested positive for the coronavirus and 61% of the crew were tested. About 2,000 were evacuated from the ship and landed ashore. The Navy had set a target of moving 2,700 sailors ashore to Guam on Friday evening and was several days behind schedule. Several senior military officials, including chief of naval operations, Admiral Mike Gilday, have recommended against Modly’s decision to fire Crozier before an investigation into the matter is completed and in the midst of an evacuation, said two US officials at CNN. Crozier’s popularity with the ship’s crew was displayed in videos of sailors making a warm and noisy call, cheering and chanting his name as he left the ship for the last time. Modly acknowledged Crozier’s popularity with the crew in his remarks to sailors. “I cannot control or attempt to change the anger you have against me to relieve your beloved CO,” said Modly, using slang for the commander. “I understand that you can be mad at me for the rest of your life.” This story is breaking and will be updated.

