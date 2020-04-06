A difficult week ahead in the fight against coronaviruses begins with an American death toll of nearly 10,000

Despite measures to impose social distancing and provide medical workers with the resources to treat patients, “we are struggling to control (the pandemic),” said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Allergy Institute on Sunday. and infectious diseases on CBS. “Facing the nation.”

“I want Americans to understand that, as difficult as this week will be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, “Fox News Sunday”.

New York reports decline in deaths

Still, the weekend brought some promising news to New York, with the state reporting the most cases and deaths.

Governor Andrew Cuomo reported a decline in the daily number of deaths reported in the state Sunday for the first time in days. He also said that ICU admissions and daily intubations were down and the hospital discharge rate was “up.”

But Cuomo warned that it is still too early to determine whether the trend will continue, calling the developments “a few signs that have some hope” that the state is approaching its peak in some cases and will begin to level off.

State leaders across the country continue to strive to muster sufficient resources to fight the epidemic.

The coroner’s office and the New Orleans morgues have reached their limit, said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. She asked the federal government for additional refrigeration. The city is also responding to the influx of patients by converting its convention center into an emergency hospital which will open on Monday.

There have been more than 13,000 cases of coronavirus and 477 deaths reported in Louisiana early Monday.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Sunday his condition could run out of fans by the end of the week if cases continue to increase.

Pennsylvania, hard hit, saw an increase of 1,494 cases on Sunday, the governor’s office said, bringing the state total to more than 11,500. New Jersey reported another 3,482 cases on Sunday for a total of 37,505. At least 917 people have died in the state, said the office of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Religious holidays threaten social distancing

This week is Holy Week in the Christian faith, leading to Easter. And with the Jewish Passover holiday starting Wednesday evening and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan later this month, those urging social distancing warn of rallies that go against guidelines on coronaviruses .

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh at a news conference on Sunday urged worshipers to stay home during the holidays.

“I know it’s a very difficult thing, as a Catholic, Easter Sunday for me next week, Palm Sunday today,” said Walsh. “But it’s not what we need right now. We need prayers right now, it’s what we need.”

Many states have made home stay exemptions for religious gatherings. And even in states that have not done so, some church leaders are still on duty.

1200 people. Reverend Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was charged last week with violate state ban and on Sunday he met again with1200 people.

“We don’t get our worship rights freely from government. We get those from God,” said Spell on Sunday. “We prefer to obey God than man.”

Other institutions organize services virtually to maintain security and spiritual connection.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez thanked religious leaders on Sunday who organized online services, calling it “the safest way to keep us all connected” on Sunday.

Aid distribution to hotspots

Under the weight of the pandemic, individuals and officials are looking for innovative ways to help those most affected.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will open more than 1,500 beds for civilians in hospitals in several states to ease the burden on hospitals under siege by the coronavirus, according to VA secretary Robert Wilkie.

VA assistance will be distributed in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Michigan and Massachusetts.

Elsewhere, additional staff, hospital beds and medical supplies are brought in hoping to relieve the increasing pressure on medical workers like Dr. Sneha Topgi, who works in an emergency department in Brooklyn.

She describes an emergency room where it appears that almost all patients, regardless of their original purpose, have a coronavirus and where medical professionals maneuver in the hallways where patients are placed in beds and stretchers.

Staff write their names on the personal protective equipment covering the body they are wearing so that patients have some connection to the people who treat them.

“I think we are still at the beginning and I am afraid. I am afraid for myself and I am afraid for everyone in general.”