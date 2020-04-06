8 wilderness areas to inspire you in splendid isolation

(CNN) – “Everyone needs beauty as well as bread, places to play and pray, where nature can heal and give strength to body and soul,” said John Muir.

This advice seems just as relevant today – or perhaps more so – than it was in 1912, when the Scottish-American naturalist and father of the modern environmental movement included them in his book on Yosemite National Park.

There is nothing like wilderness to calm the mind and recharge the batteries.

And while the coronavirus pandemic means that none of us should take off on long journeys for a while, these large open spaces around the world should help inspire future journeys and offer, in these troubled times, a mental refuge:

Alaska

Whales, wolves and grizzly bears. Glaciers, tundra and boreal forest. Snow-capped peaks that have rarely been climbed and colossal volcanoes that occasionally erupt. It is not much wilder than Alaska.

The “last frontier” of the United States has a more authentic wilderness than the other 49 states combined, a wild and picturesque hinterland that extends over an area larger than Germany, France, Italy and Britain combined.

Thanks to the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act that Jimmy Carter enacted in 1980, Alaska is dotted with huge national parks and reserves, as well as the largest and most distant state park in the United States.

From Anchorage or Fairbanks, you can take the highways to Denali (home to the highest mountain in North America), the waterways filled with wildlife from Kenai fjords or the huge Wrangell-St Elias National Park – one of the largest nature reserves on the planet. all types – where rafting, backpacking camping, sea kayaking and mountaineering are among the many outdoor adventures.

Alpine guides St. Elias in McCarthy, Alaska organize a wide variety of wilderness adventures, from rock climbing or ski mountaineering to remote peaks, including base camp hikes and point-to-point hikes. point across the most distant corner of America.

South Florida

Beyond the vast metropolitan area of ​​Miami, South Florida allows you to get away from it all, especially for those who rent a kayak or get their own on Interstate 95.

Everglades National Park protects America’s largest designated wilderness east of the Rocky Mountains, a maze of meadows, wooded hammocks, mangrove swamps and inland waterways inhabited by alligators, Florida panthers and hundreds of other species.

The park’s Wilderness Waterway offers one of the largest paddling adventures in the world, 160 kilometers (99 miles) of unspoiled tropical coastline that normally takes seven to eight days to navigate, staying on the beach and on island campsites along the way.

You can also go kayaking in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in the Florida Keys, in an easy paddle from over a dozen scuba and snorkeling spots along one of the longest barrier reefs in the world.

For those who really want to get away from it all, camping next to Fort Jefferson on Garden Key – a seaplane or ferry flight beyond Key West – is a great base for exploring Dry Tortugas National Park by kayak.

Patagonia (Chile)

Horse riding in the Torres del Paine National Park. Bluegreenadventures.com

Located at the opposite end of the western hemisphere, the Patagonia region of southern Chile and Argentina offers many of the same attractions as Alaska: glaciers, fjords, abundant wildlife and snow-capped peaks (the Andes in this case) protected within the boundaries of several national parks.

Independent travelers can explore the region in several ways.

You can sail the long and winding Carretera Austral (southern route) between Puerto Montt and Villa O’Higgins, a one-way journey of over 1200 kilometers (770 miles) with 10 national parks along the way.

You can travel the beautiful Lake District between Bariloche (Argentina) and Puerto Varas (Chile) on a transnational Cruce Andino route that travelers can travel by mountain bike and ferry – a journey that will become even more enchanting in the middle of December this year, when the region experiences an almost total solar eclipse.

Or you can hang on to one of the cattle or sheep estancias that welcome visitors these days, exploring the pampas on day hikes, 4×4 or horseback riding with local gauchos.

Patagonia also offers one of the most spectacular hiking trails in the world – circuit O which surrounds the towering peaks of Torres del Paine in the Chilean national park of the same name.

There’s also the shorter W Trek, which you can even do in the cooler months (June-August) thanks to a W in winter program (with overnight stays in domed cabins) offered by the local operator Fantástico Sur.

Namibia

Dark, hard and beautiful. Shipwrecks and animal bones litter the coastline, where breaking waves meet a brutal desert. The forbidden nature of the skeletal coast of Namibia has made it one of the most pristine shores in the world.

Reasonable car rental rates, good roads and an excellent safety record make Namibia the best place in Africa to embark on a car safari – with surf, hike or quad options along the way.

From Windhoek, the modern capital of the country, highways radiate across the Kalahari Basin in almost all directions.

To the south you will find Fish River Canyon and one of Africa’s epic hiking trails, a weeklong adventure through the relentless desert.

Along Namibia’s long Atlantic coast is the Skeleton Coast (and its knotty shipwrecks and breaking waves) and the colossal orange dunes of Sossusvlei and the surrounding Namib Desert.

To the north is Etosha National Park, a huge salt flat surrounded by waterholes where elephants, lions and other African animals gather to drink.

Like North America, Europe or Australia, Namibia offers drivers the option of staying overnight in comfortable lodges or organized campsites.

AfriCamper and Namibia 4×4 rental are two of the outfits that rent fully equipped motorhomes for driverless vacations in Namibia and neighboring South Africa.

Northern Territory of Australia

The Chambers Pillar sandstone formation, 160 km south of Alice Springs, is just one of the wild sites in the Northern Territory. Shutterstock

Saltwater crocodiles and snakes up to five meters (17 feet) in length. A single rock (Uluru) half a billion years old and weighing over 1.4 billion tonnes. Huge “road trains” – like big Mad Max planes – that regularly pull four or more trailers behind them.

Everything seems larger than life in the Northern Territory, a huge expanse of wetlands, woods and red rock desert that stretches across the dead center of Down Under.

The long and lonely Stuart Highway (watch out for road trains!) Connects the Darwin coast in the territory’s tropical Top End to the oasis town of Alice Springs in the territory’s Red Center.

Secondary roads off the Stuart lead to Kakadu National Park with its abundant wildlife and Aboriginal rock art, the scenic waterways of Nitmiluk, the hiking trails of Kings Canyon and the geological wonders of Uluru (Ayers Rock) and Kata Tjuta (The Olgas).

Fiordland (New Zealand)

Dawn breaks over Miter Peak in Milford Sound, the most famous of the 15 fjords in Fiordland National Park. Colin Monteath / age fotostock

Wilderness is no more pristine than the mix of mountains, valleys, lakes and ocean that includes Fiordland National Park on the Big South Island of New Zealand.

Even before the arrival of Europeans in the South Pacific, the rugged terrain of the region, its extreme remoteness and its capricious climate prevented the Maori from settling in large numbers. In the 20th century, Fiordland was practically uninhabited and ready to be designated as the largest national park in New Zealand.

Queenstown and Invercargill are the main gateways to explore the vast park. The Te Anau-Milford Highway (Highway 94) offers a 118 kilometer (73 mile) route through the northern part of the park. However, most of Fiordland is only accessible by boat, on foot or by seaplane.

Hailed more than a century ago as the “most beautiful walk in the world”, Milford Track is the most famous hiking trail in the park. But there are dozens of others leading into the desert.

Local operators such as Trips & Tramps Real trips and Rosco’s offer different ways to explore Fiordland, including guided hikes and paddles, day trips and night nature cruises, and even helicopter rides.

The Pyrenees (France and Spain)

A climber with a frozen waterfall in the Cirque de Gavarnie in France in the Pyrenees. ERIC CABANIS / AFP via Getty Images

The Alps have all the merit of being the largest mountains in Europe. And with Mont Blanc, they certainly have the highest peak in the west of the continent. But when it comes to escaping into the wilderness – and camping in a long distance backpack – nothing beats the Pyrenees which straddle the border region of France and Spain.

The classic route is a trek between the Valle de Ordesa – the Spanish version of the Yosemite Valley – and the Cirque de Gavarnie in the south of France. The path passes from one country (and national park) to another via the spectacular Brèche de Roland, a mountain pass named after the medieval knight.

Further east, the Catalan region offers the equally picturesque Aigüestortes National Park, a mosaic of rocks and water with hiking routes that connect the many lakes in the park, including the mighty Estany de Sant Maurici.

For those who have even more time, three trails run along the entire length of the Pyrenees between the Mediterranean and the Atlantic: the GR10 Trail on the French side, the GR 11 Trail on the Spanish side and the Ultrachallenging Haute Randonnée Pyrénéenne (HRP) right In the middle.

Lapland (Finland, Norway and Sweden)

Urho Kekkonen National Park is named after the oldest Finnish president. It is in Lapland, which also covers parts of Sweden and Norway. Daniel Ernst / Visit Finland

The cradle of the Sami nomadic people and their reindeer herds for around 3,500 years, northern Finland, Norway and Sweden encompasses the largest wilderness area in Europe.

Ultra-distant national parks such as Urho Kekkonen in Finland, Varangerhalvøya in Norway and Stora Sjöfallets / Stuor Muorkke in Sweden offer many possibilities for hiking, camping and paddling in summer or cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and camping on snow in winter.

The terrain stretches from arctic tundra, boreal forest and moorland to tombs and fjords carved out by longtime glaciers, and countless inland lakes and rivers that make Lapland a kayak camping paradise .

Lapland also offers the best chance in Western Europe to see creatures such as the brown bear, wolverine, arctic fox, moose and reindeer in their natural habitat.

Joe Yogerst, based in California, is the author of many National Geographic books, including the new “100 Drives, 5,000 Ideas” showcasing the best car trips in the United States and Canada, and “Wild Beautiful Places” on the best nature getaways in the world.