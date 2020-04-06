104-year-old Italian girl just kicked the ass of a coronavirus

According to a report, a 104-year-old Italian woman recovered from a coronavirus, making her the oldest known survivor in the world.

Ada Zanusso tested positive for the potentially lethal virus after falling ill in March in a nursing home in Biella where 20 elderly people died, according to The Sun.

Zanusso – who also survived the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic – has “recovered well,” one of his four sons, Giampiero, told the British newspaper.

“Doctors think she is the oldest person in the world to recover,” he said – just beating an American veteran who recovered in time to celebrate his 104th birthday.

Her doctor, Carla Furno Marchese, told the British newspaper that Zanusso “has lost nothing of his lucidity and his intelligence” in fighting the disease that made him vomit, have a fever and have trouble breathing.

“She is standing and not lying in bed and can walk to her chair,” said Marchese.

“His recovery is a great joy for us and a sign of good hope for all those who are suffering in these difficult days,” said the doctor.

Earlier this month, Oregon World War II veteran William “Bill” Lapschies was “considered recovered from COVID-19” just in time to celebrate his 104th birthday last Wednesday.

Two 103-year-old women – one in China and the other in Iran – are also believed to have survived infections.