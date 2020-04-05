Woman amazed by Norfolk community response to quarantine food need

NORFOLK, Go. – A 34-year-old woman said that she was in the hospital for days and feared that she would die. When she finally got home, she posted a call to the Nextdoor food app, and her Norfolk community came to her aid.

After nine days at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Shay Reilly said she was happy to be alive.

“I broke down and asked the doctor,” Am I going to get out of this hospital? “In my heart, I didn’t think I was going to survive,” said Reilly.

With a fever of nearly 104, a cough, aches and asthma problems, Reilly said it was a surreal experience.

“It was really scary to be alone,” said Reilly.

She congratulated Sentara’s medical staff, who she said helped her spend her time in the hospital.

“They made you feel like you were the only one they cared for,” said Reilly.

Reilly is now waiting for the results of her coronavirus test to come back and is at home in quarantine. She said that her first test was negative, but that the doctors told her that she probably had the coronavirus.

Friday morning, she created a post asking for food on the Nextdoor community app.

“I didn’t want to, but I can’t leave the house and I needed food and I just reached out to the community. I told them what I was going through,” said Reilly.

The response was immediate and overwhelming.

A woman who did not want to be identified dropped off several bags of food, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and more. She told News 3 that the community needs to take care of each other during this difficult time.

Several others dropped off food and other items during the day.

“I don’t even know these people. It’s even more amazing, and it makes me want more. I’m so happy to be at home,” said Reilly. “It was an experience that I did never lived and I hope never to live again. “

