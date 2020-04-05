What Tom Brady saw at the Buccaneers in NFL free agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers relied on a classic baseball movie mantra in their quest to land Tom Brady.

The Bucs’ front office dubbed their plan “Operation Shoeless Joe Jackson”, Ian O’Connor of ESPN reported, along with player personnel director John Spytek – former Brady, Michigan teammate – constantly telling general manager Jason Licht “If we build it, it will come,” from Kevin Costner’s fantasy baseball film “Field of Dreams “.

Brady has apparently seen enough in these Tampa corn fields to go the distance and leave the New England Patriots, signing a fully guaranteed two-year contract worth $ 50 million.

Licht can’t remember exactly what the NFL triple MVP said in his first phone conversation on March 18, but the general manager told ESPN it sounded like, “I think we have something. We we are lucky to be very special. “

The Bucs’ call took place at the home of head coach Bruce Arians two days after the front office first contacted agent Super Bowl champion Don Yee.

“Brady spoke enthusiastically of Bucs wide receivers, cited specific defensive playmakers who impressed him, praised the way Todd Bowles’ (defensive) unit played in the second half of the season , and expressed an affinity for the Arians’ offensive for all the quarters he has whispered in the past, from Peyton Manning to Big Ben Roethlisberger via Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer, “wrote O’Connor.

Licht was a scout and front office manager alongside Bill Belichick with the Patriots when Brady was drafted in the sixth round (199th overall) in the 2000 NFL draft. He left New England for Philadelphia in 2003 and returned to work for the Pats from 2009 to 2011.

“I was lucky to win just one Super Bowl, Tom’s first Super Bowl, and there is no better feeling,” Licht told ESPN. “No matter what position you hold in the organization. My goal is to win another Super Bowl.”