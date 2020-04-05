What lessons can Italy teach in the United States on the coronavirus?

Images of Italy are usually a window into the past. But recently, its empty canals, sights and streets have given a vivid glimpse of the future.

“We’re probably learning things for the next pandemic,” said anesthesiologist Marco Vergano, who was the main author of recommendations designed to help Italian doctors prioritize ICU patients when there is no adequate resources – a dilemma facing American hospitals.

To date, Italy has registered around 125,000 cases of COVID-19, with more than 15,000 deaths. CBS News



So what should the United States learn from Italy? “When I hear news from colleagues and friends, for example, in New York, I think they’ve probably lost some of their advantage,” said Dr. Vergano.

This advantage? It’s time to prepare. He said a few more days of community containment can make an exponential difference in hospitals

Correspondent Seth Doane (himself quarantined in Rome after being diagnosed with COVID-19) asked, “How long is it between locking and when you actually see it working?”

“At least ten days, but probably up to three weeks,” said Dr. Vergano.

Hospitals in Italy are sources of infection because the first cases have not been recognized. The evolution of the Italian government’s response has also been criticized. Initially, only northern Italy was locked up and people fled south, probably carrying the infection.

Now, a national lock is in place.

A view of a deserted Piazza della Rotonda in Rome, where the Pantheon, one of the city’s most popular tourist spots, is empty during a national lockout. CBS News



And Italy has stepped up surveillance and fines. Despite more than 15,000 deaths, Italy showed encouraging signs last week as the percentage increase in new infections slowed.

However, the country gives priority to screening only in the most serious cases. So that means many more go undetected – and, said Vergano, the calculations (including those in China) have been misleading: “Many epidemiologists say the actual number of deaths is probably 4 to 8 times higher than the official figures. And this is also happening in Italy. So these are catastrophic figures. “

“The problem of underreporting is only chronic,” said Jon Zelner, professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan. He said to Doane that testing is essential: “It’s like fighting gravity, isn’t it? It’s really hard to push back the tide. When you have 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 cases in your community, and you know where they are, you can treat them on a case-by-case basis. But as that number grows, the ability to prosecute individual cases disappears completely and we end up with these more drastic measures. “

So what went wrong in Italy?

“The problem is that we were the first western country to be diagnosed with the disease,” said Dr. Giacomo Grasselli. “So we didn’t recognize the cases of the disease that certainly existed at least four, five weeks ago.”

Dr. Grasselli coordinates the response in hospitals in the hard-hit province of Lombardy. They had to face a demographic challenge: the age of the population. “Because Italy has one of the oldest populations in the world,” said Dr. Grasselli.

The only way to slow infections is to change behavior, and it hasn’t been easy. End of February – a few days before he tested positive for COVID-19 – a senior Italian politician, Nicola Zingaretti, tweeted on maintaining “normality” and revive the country’s economy.

Dr. Grasselli said: “If we let this disease go, we will have a death toll comparable to that of the Second World War. I do not see how having hundreds of thousands of deaths can help the economy. I would be draconian now – and then we’ll do it again, like we restarted after the wars, you know? “

While locks can save time, widespread testing and contact tracking are essential to defeating this virus.



For more information:



Story produced by Sari Aviv. Publisher: Remington Korper.