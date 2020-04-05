Wayne Rooney: players used as scapegoats following salary cuts

Rooney, now player coach of the second Derby County flight, used his column in the Sunday Times to speak on behalf of his professional colleagues, who he said were left “dead end” in the coronavirus crisis .

The EPL offers a combination of pay cuts and deferrals representing 30% of wages, but Saturday’s talks between the Professional Footballers Association (PFA), players’ agents and the EPL broke down without agreement.

After the conference call, the PFA issued a statement saying the proposed wage cut could cost the country more than 200 million pounds ($ 245 million) in lost tax revenue if it lasted for a year.

“It would harm our NHS (National Health Service) and other government-funded services,” he said.

Last week, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock specifically targeted EPL actors to demand wage cuts, but Rooney said the political pressure was unfair. READ: Liverpool under fire from employees on leave “If the government approached me to help nurses financially or buy ventilators, I would be proud to do so – as long as I know where the money is going,” he wrote. He added: “I am in a place where I could give up something. Not all footballers are in the same position. Yet suddenly the whole profession was put on the spot with a demand for 30 percent decline salary across the board. Why are footballers suddenly the scapegoats? “The way the last few days have gone is a shame.” READ: Rooney: players treated like guinea pigs during a pandemic Rooney’s views mirrored those of former English international and BBC broadcaster Gary Lineker, who told CNN that the players were “thrown under a public relations bus”. “We tend to try footballers fairly easily,” he said. “It’s an easy game. Yes, they are paid a lot of money, but I am sure they want to help. “They are still very good in the communities and I am sure that over the next few days, footballers will stand up and be counted, either by reducing wages, or by donating to charities or employees who do not don’t play. “ Rooney is concerned that the ongoing talks may not reach a satisfactory resolution. “In my opinion, this is now a dead end,” he said. “Whichever way you look at it, we are easy targets,” he added. It is not the first time that Rooney criticized the football authorities during the coronavirus crisis, using his column to assert that players had been used as “guinea pigs” before the EPL program was stopped a fortnight ago. READ: Lockout Could Have Negative Psychological Effect On Players Meanwhile, Oliver Dowden, secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sports, spoke to social media to voice concerns about the situation. He tweeted, “Concerned about the turn of the football talks tonight. People don’t want to see the internal struggles in our national sport in times of crisis. “Football must play its part to show that sport understands the pressures faced by its lowest paid staff, communities and fans.”

