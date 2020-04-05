Veterans Win Last Nano Hearing Aids Gift

Readers: As I mentioned a few weeks ago, the Nano hearing aids – nanohearingaids.com – distributed 24 pairs of hearing aids through this column.

The company is in the process of contacting the people it has chosen for this gift based on their needs and their inability to pay for the hearing aids themselves. Here are the fifth and sixth lucky winners:

Winner 5

Nano: I missed the last two gifts and finally got this one on time. I write for my father, a Vietnamese veterinarian without benefits and without very limited income.

My father was the man of the house, the provider. Misfortunes hit us hard and mom had to find three jobs in a sweat factory to make ends meet. The ladies of the school took pity on me and sneaked me an extra sandwich or something from time to time so that I would stop going to school hungry.

School and success pushed me – my dream was to support and take care of them. After conquering cancer twice, both before I turned 30, I was able to gradually go to nursing school.

It took forever, but I still have $ 200,000 in debt. Jobs are limited and after 14 years and eight miscarriages, my husband and I were finally able to have a baby. It has been three years since I have been able to work with my own ills and a disabled husband.

My father had to have a kidney transplant in 2002. I wanted to be a living donor, but with my age and my first diagnosis of cancer, my half-sister was able to do it instead.

We thought things would finally get better, but we had more misfortunes and he became disabled and started to lose his sight. What we did not expect is that he would also lose his hearing. We were able to collect money when we could, but now it is serious and insurance expects him to pay $ 5,000.

We simply cannot afford it. He became very depressed and put a lot more stress on my mother. So, in addition to not seeing his youngest grandson, he also cannot hear him.

I know you probably get tons of stories for every gift. I hope you will consider our situation. Whoever wins will really appreciate it. Thank you for your generosity, but even more, thank you for having changed someone’s life. K.T.

Winner 6

Nano: I recently read an article about a possible free gift of hearing aids. The article did not refer to any special selection criteria or rules to be applied. So I’m just going to outline my situation.

I am a 72 year old honored US Air Force veteran who served in Da Nang, Vietnam, in 1967-1968. My workplace was next to an aircraft taxiway and a jet engine test bench. During my stay, I was constantly exposed to very high noise levels without any hearing protection.

Hearing in my left ear is pretty bad, while my right ear is a little less affected.

I would love to “hear” how to request or receive a pair of hearing aids for free. J.M.