Venerable Italian shoe designer Sergio Rossi dies of complications from coronavirus at 84

Written by By Hada Messia, Duarte MendoncaAmy Woodyatt, CNNRome

Famous designer of women’s shoes Sergio Rossi has passed away coronavirus complications at the age of 84, according to Maurizio Bufalini hospital in Cesena, in the north Italy

A hospital source, located in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, confirmed Rossi’s death to CNN on Saturday, but did not disclose further details regarding Rossi’s stay in the hospital, his background medical history or history, and the exact date and time of his death.

More than 14,600 people died of Covid-19 in Italy, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University – the highest number of deaths of any country. Italy, which is in a national blockade in four weeks as part of attempts to curb the spread of Covid-19, has confirmed nearly 120,000 cases of the virus.

Famous as a revolutionary shoe designer, Rossi was popular among various high-end models and celebrities, including Adriana Lima, Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

In a statement posted to Rossi’s official Instagram account, Riccardo Sciutto, CEO of the group Sergio Rossi, paid tribute to Rossi.

Sergio Rossi shoes seen outside the Elie Saab fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, 2019. Credit: Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images

“Sergio Rossi was a master, and it is a great honor to have met him and to have been able to present the archives to him earlier this year. His vision and approach will remain our guide in the growth of the brand and the ‘business,’ “said Sciutto.

“He loved women and knew how to capture a woman’s femininity in a unique way, creating the perfect extension of a woman’s leg through her shoes. Our long and glorious story was born from her incredible vision and we will remember his creativity forever, “added Sciutto.

In March, Rossi’s company announced on Instagram that it would donate 100,000 euros ($ 108,000) to fund the fight against the coronavirus, while promising 100% of online sales to the cause.

The shoes are on display in the Sergio Rossi stand at the Pitti Immagine Uomo 97 in Florence, Italy, January 2020. Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

“We want to be part of Italy’s renaissance, which is why Sergio Rossi chooses to take concrete measures by supporting the ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco hospital in Milan with a donation of € 100,000 and by launching a challenge to all women who enjoyed wearing our From March 14 to 20, 100% of the profits made on SergioRossi.com will be donated to support the fight against Covid – 19 “, the company said.

Rossi is survived by his son, Gianvito Rossi, who paid tribute to his late father, calling him “Maestro” via the Instagram account of his own shoe brand.