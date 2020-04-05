United States enters crucial weeks after dark stage of most day-to-day deaths

With 1,344 new deaths reported on Saturday, the United States recorded the most deaths in a day.

The big test will come in the next few days, said Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator.

“The next two weeks are extraordinarily important,” said Birx. “Now is the time not to go to the grocery store, not to go to the pharmacy, but to do everything you can to keep your family and friends safe, and that means everyone distances himself and washes his hands. “

Social distancing measures already seem paying in Washington state, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases said, calling the measure “our most important tool”.

Lack of testing remains a key issue

A test that many states face in their efforts to understand and combat the virus is an inaccessible test.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said his state didn’t even have enough tests to get a clear picture of the scale of the epidemic.

“Everything about testing is very difficult to find, and there is no federal plan for it, so each state is alone,” said Pritzker. “Like I said, it’s the Wild West here.”

California, one of the hot spots of the epidemic, has worked to increase the number of its residents who have been tested, which now stands at more than 126,000, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

“This number of tests may seem high for some. It is low for many others and certainly for me,” Newsom said at a press conference on Saturday.

The state has formed a new task force led by public and private sector leaders to manage coronavirus testing, as well as a partnership between the University of California Davis and the University of California at San Diego to create at least five to seven test centers to increase capacity.

States see impact not even mid-term

Several states have reported case jumps, including Louisiana, where there were nearly 12,500 cases – an increase of 21% – and more than 400 deaths on Saturday, according to the state health department.

“Look at the scale of this. We are still very involved,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the department’s public health assistant, at a press conference. “In fact, we didn’t even hit halfway.”

The coroner’s office and the New Orleans morgues have reached their limit, said Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and she has asked the federal government for additional refrigeration.

New Jersey experienced its second consecutive day of more than 4,000 positive cases reported. According to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the state has lost nearly 100 more people due to the coronavirus.

“This pandemic is writing one of the greatest tragedies in the history of our state,” said Murphy.

As of Friday, more than 10,000 new cases have been reported. New York State has had a “new record,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday. At least 3,565 people have died in the state, with more than 114,000 cases reported.

The state has yet to reach the peak of its curve, Cuomo told reporters, saying projections said the peak would be between four and eight days. At this point, New York’s healthcare system will face its “ultimate challenge,” said Cuomo.

“But there is a part of me that says it is good that we are not at the top because we are not yet ready for the summit,” he said. “We are not yet ready for the climax. We are still working on system capacity. The more time we have to improve system capacity, the better.”

A battle to stop the spread

Growing cases continue to put pressure on facilities, staff and resources. But the authorities are finding ways to meet these needs.

Cuomo said he will sign a decree to allow medical students who have not yet graduated to start practicing. In total, the state has 85,000 medical volunteers, he said, including 22,000 from outside.

The Javits Convention Center in Manhattan has become an emergency hospital that will provide 2,500 beds and will be staffed by the federal government, Cuomo said. In New Orleans, authorities are also responding to the influx by converting a convention center into an emergency hospital.

And other states – and even another nation – have rallied to address the declining supplies in New York.

New York, which is desperately looking for fans, will receive 140 fans from Oregon, Cuomo said Saturday at a press conference.

“It was not requested, but the 140 fans will make the difference,” Cuomo said, adding that the gesture was both “nice” and “smart”. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called on residents to donate any equipment they may have.

China is donating another 1,000 fans, Cuomo said.

“We are all in the same battle here,” said the governor. “And the battle stops the spread of the virus.”