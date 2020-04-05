TV writer certain to have coronavirus despite negative tests

A British television writer says his doctors have “no doubt” that he had a coronavirus despite two negative tests, according to a report.

Dominic Minghella – who created the British program “Doc Martin – wrote in a blog post for Deadline that even if none of his tests were positive, all of his symptoms were “consistent” with the fatal disease.

“No idea if the tests are faulty, or if there is another problem,” said Minghella. “I had a CT scan, which they gave me the results to take home, and all of this is ‘consistent with Covid-19’. With my symptoms, the doctors were in no doubt.

The 53-year-old said he had developed chills for the first time overnight, which he mistook for too low a drop in heat. But soon he developed a 102-degree fever and a strange metallic taste in the mouth, as well as shortness of breath.

“I did not move, but when I did, I started to realize that I was out of breath,” he said.

He said he was rushed to King’s College Hospital in London, where he was monitored in the coronavirus department.

“Getting around the hospital, which I usually know is teeming, was so strange,” no one anywhere. Each door locked. Obviously, there were people, behind the doors, somewhere, quietly trying to live, quietly watching life roughly. A bizarre absurd presence.

But after two days of testing, the doctors could not confirm that he had the virus.

“There was no doubt that it was Covid-19, but I had two tests that did not confirm it,” he said. “I heard of a guy from the same neighborhood who must have three before this is confirmed.”